Watch This CNN Host Compare Trump To Hitler And A "Bullshit Artist" Within A Minute

"This is the mode of a bullshit artist," Fareed Zakaria said of Donald Trump.

CNN host Fareed Zakaria compared Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler and a "bullshit artist" within the space of a minute on Monday, blasting him as "plainly ignorant" on public policy.

During an interview with Wolf Blizter, Zakaria was asked about comments by Trump that appeared to show he was not aware Russian forces were operating inside war-torn eastern Ukraine.

“[Vladimir Putin's] not going into Ukraine, OK, just so you understand. He’s not gonna go into Ukraine, all right? You can mark it down,” Trump told ABC’s This Week. “You can put it down. You can take it anywhere you want.”



When George Stephanopoulos pointed out that Russia is already in Ukraine, Trump said, “Well, he’s there in a certain way. But I’m not there. You have Obama there. And frankly, that whole part of the world is a mess under Obama with all the strength that you’re talking about and all of the power of NATO and all of this. In the meantime, he’s going away. He takes Crimea.”

Trump also said he would "take a look" at Russia's annexation of Crimea, after previously saying he would recognize the Kremlin's annexation of the peninsula, which Western nations still view as Ukrainian territory.

"But you know, the people of Crimea, from what I’ve heard, would rather be with Russia than where they were. And you have to look at that, also," he said.

The Republican nominee took steps to walk back his comments via Twitter on Monday.

