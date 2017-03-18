BuzzFeed News

This Photo Of Donald Trump Jr. In The Woods Is Now A Huge Meme

"When dad doesn't invite everyone to Mar-a-Lago."

By David Mack

Last updated on March 18, 2017, at 4:36 p.m. ET

Posted on March 18, 2017, at 4:03 p.m. ET

On Saturday, the New York Times published an extensive profile of Donald Trump Jr., the president's oldest son.

Donald Trump Jr. decided early on not to measure himself against his father https://t.co/JtvO6kzpla
The New York Times @nytimes

Donald Trump Jr. decided early on not to measure himself against his father https://t.co/JtvO6kzpla

The piece covered all aspects of Trump Jr.'s life, touching on his controversial love of hunting African wildlife to the time he compared refugees fleeing war to Skittles.

But it was the atmospheric lead image of Trump Jr. looking emotional in the woods at his father's Bedford, NY estate that really got people talking.

Some queried why he looked rather awkward sitting down.

how is he so bad at sitting?
Jordan Freiman @JordanFreiman

how is he so bad at sitting?

Others wondered why he was all alone.

Twitter: @AndyCole84
Twitter: @benschwartzy

It kinda looks like he's starring in a Cialis commercial?

Twitter: @d_haggar

See!

Twitter: @darth
A lot of people had questions about why his shoes looked so clean.

Twitter: @scott_tobias
Twitter: @JC_in_Calgary

Patton Oswalt compared Trump Jr.'s pose to Prince.

Twitter: @pattonoswalt

While comedian Rob Delaney had a few savage burns of his own.

Twitter: @robdelaney
Twitter: @robdelaney

Some people thought it looked like Trump Jr. was going to drop a new album.

Twitter: @iamstevenhale
Twitter: @ewaniverse
Twitter: @loudin
But the photo also made a LOT of people think of 💩.

Twitter: @MrEmilyHeller
Twitter: @MKupperman
Twitter: @nationalsreview
Twitter: @JohnnyMcNulty
Many had other theories for why Trump Jr. looked kinda emotional.

Twitter: @brandonstosuy
Twitter: @DrewFartRoberts
Twitter: @shawntcooke
Twitter: @iamstevenhale
Twitter: @DrNick513

Sad!

Twitter: @darth

Stay safe out there!

Twitter: @HalfOnionInABag
