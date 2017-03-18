This Photo Of Donald Trump Jr. In The Woods Is Now A Huge Meme
"When dad doesn't invite everyone to Mar-a-Lago."
On Saturday, the New York Times published an extensive profile of Donald Trump Jr., the president's oldest son.
The piece covered all aspects of Trump Jr.'s life, touching on his controversial love of hunting African wildlife to the time he compared refugees fleeing war to Skittles.
But it was the atmospheric lead image of Trump Jr. looking emotional in the woods at his father's Bedford, NY estate that really got people talking.
Some queried why he looked rather awkward sitting down.
ADVERTISEMENT
Others wondered why he was all alone.
It kinda looks like he's starring in a Cialis commercial?
See!
ADVERTISEMENT
A lot of people had questions about why his shoes looked so clean.
Patton Oswalt compared Trump Jr.'s pose to Prince.
While comedian Rob Delaney had a few savage burns of his own.
ADVERTISEMENT
Some people thought it looked like Trump Jr. was going to drop a new album.
ADVERTISEMENT
But the photo also made a LOT of people think of 💩.
ADVERTISEMENT
Many had other theories for why Trump Jr. looked kinda emotional.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sad!
Stay safe out there!
-
David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.