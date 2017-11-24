A Woman Walking Her Dogs Was Allegedly Shot Dead By A Hunter Who Mistook Her For A Deer

The hunter told police he fired a single shot, but then heard a scream.

A woman walking her dogs in western upstate New York was accidentally shot dead Wednesday by a hunter who thought she was a deer, authorities said.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said Rosemary Billquist, 43, was walking her dogs shortly after 5 p.m. local time near her home in Sherman when she was shot once by Thomas Jadlowski.

"According to Jadlowski, he believed he saw a deer in a field when he fired a single shot pistol," the Sheriff's Office said. "Jadlowski reported hearing a scream and he immediately responded to the area approximately 200 yards away where he discovered Billquist."

The 34-year-old hunter called 911 and applied pressure to Billquist's wound until paramedics arrived.

She was transported to a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania, but died from her wounds.