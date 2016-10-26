Hillary Responded To That "Death Row Records" Meme About Her Debate Outfits
Who wore it better?
Ever since the presidential debates, people have been wondering where Hillary Clinton took her outfit inspiration from.
There's now a huge meme in hip hop circles that her red, white, and blue looks were in tribute to Death Row Records luminaries Tupac, Suge Knight, and Snoop Dogg.
Well, on Wednesday, Clinton dropped by Power 105.1 FM's The Breakfast Club in New York and was asked about the Death Row meme.
Co-host Charlamagne Tha God, wearing a shirt with Clinton's face on it, showed her the viral tweet on his phone.
And then she burst out laughing...
"Was that on purpose? Are you a fan of Death Row Records?" she was asked.
"I think Death Row and a lot of other fashion sources have influenced my look, don't you?" Clinton replied.
OK. Sure. Why not.
-
