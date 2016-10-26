BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Hillary Responded To That "Death Row Records" Meme About Her Debate Outfits

news

Hillary Responded To That "Death Row Records" Meme About Her Debate Outfits

Who wore it better?

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 26, 2016, at 12:26 p.m. ET

Ever since the presidential debates, people have been wondering where Hillary Clinton took her outfit inspiration from.

oh shit hillary showed up in the all-white tupac suit the debate is over
Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

oh shit hillary showed up in the all-white tupac suit the debate is over

Reply Retweet Favorite

There's now a huge meme in hip hop circles that her red, white, and blue looks were in tribute to Death Row Records luminaries Tupac, Suge Knight, and Snoop Dogg.

We gone sit here and act like Hillary Clinton ain't been representing Death Row Records at all 3 debates?
BlackGoldLuxury.com @double_cupp_me

We gone sit here and act like Hillary Clinton ain't been representing Death Row Records at all 3 debates?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Well, on Wednesday, Clinton dropped by Power 105.1 FM's The Breakfast Club in New York and was asked about the Death Row meme.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Co-host Charlamagne Tha God, wearing a shirt with Clinton's face on it, showed her the viral tweet on his phone.

The Breakfast Club / Via youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT

And then she burst out laughing...

The Breakfast Club / Via youtube.com

"Was that on purpose? Are you a fan of Death Row Records?" she was asked.

"I think Death Row and a lot of other fashion sources have influenced my look, don't you?" Clinton replied.

The Breakfast Club / Via youtube.com

OK. Sure. Why not.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @lushoneca
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT