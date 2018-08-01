Hillary Clinton Is Working With Steven Spielberg On A TV Adaptation Of A Book About Suffragettes

Hillary Clinton will serve as executive producer on a TV adaptation of The Woman’s Hour by Elaine Weiss.

Hillary Clinton is getting into the television business.

The former secretary of state and 2016 presidential candidate is teaming up with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television group to produce an adaptation of The Woman's Hour, Elaine Weiss's book about the women's suffrage movement.

Clinton's lawyer, Robert Barnett, confirmed her role in the project to BuzzFeed News.

Clinton said in a press release from Penguin Random House, the book's publisher, that she was "thrilled" to be working to bring "this important project to audiences everywhere."

"At the heart of democracy lies the ballot box, and Elaine Weiss' unforgettable book tells the story of the female leaders who — in the face of towering economic, racial and political opposition — fought for and won American women's right to vote," she said.

Published in March, The Woman's Hour follows suffragettes in 1920 Tennessee as they work to ratify the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

Clinton called it "both a page-turning drama and an inspiration for everyone, young and old, male and female, in these perilous times."