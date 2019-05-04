This Baggage Handler Served A Fierce Dance Routine For A Planeload Of Passengers

Courtesy of Luu Vailuu

Luu Vailuu is a 23-year-old Oahu resident who has worked as a ramp agent for Hawaiian Airlines for the past 10 months. His normal duties involve loading and unloading passengers' baggage, and directing planes to their gate at Honolulu International Airport. But he also goes above and beyond the call of duty by serving up some absolutely fierce dance moves for the enjoyment of travelers. "Every time I do something I always see a phone sticking out," Vailuu told BuzzFeed News in a phone interview on Saturday. On Friday, Vailuu began to go viral when a local teenager, Tiffany Gataniss, recorded footage of him dancing up a storm next to her plane as she waited for take-off.

A QUEEN WENT OFF!!😂😂

In the video, Vailuu can be seen sauntering near the jet before realizing that Gataniss was filming him. He then waves to the camera and begins to sashay and spin for the enjoyment of those onboard. "I'm going to pee myself!" someone on the video can be heard laughing. "He's putting on a show! He's putting on a show!" By Saturday afternoon, Gataniss's video had garnered more than 100,000 views on Twitter. Another video filmed by a fellow passenger was also seen thousands of times, and captured the passengers shrieking with joy when he squatted down and then bent over.

*mouths* “i’m gonna get fired”

"I had just finished loading the plane and it was my last plane before I got off," he told BuzzFeed News of his reasons for dancing. "I was like, I might as well!" Vailuu said he'd learned his moves by studying dancers on Instagram, especially the Los Angeles choreographer Cisco Ruelas. "When I work out, I just practice it in the mirror at the gym," he explained. "I wouldn't have any shame!" This isn't the first time his moves have caught the attention of passengers. In March, one user filmed Vailuu directing his plane to the gate with an incredibly amount of sass and skill. "This guy needs a raise ASAP," the passenger wrote. "Best arrival ever."

This guy needs a raise ASAP. Best arrival ever

Vailuu said watching the online attention has been very flattering.

"I feel blessed," he said. "I'm just living life and being me."

Courtesy of Luu Vailuu Vailuu, left, with colleagues.