An Exclusive Interview With The Nightmare Oyster Mascot That Went Viral

Oreskovich was pretty stunned when her Sunday was interrupted by friends alerting her to Pearl's sudden viral fame, but she wasn't surprised by the reactions.

"The person and I who came up with that five years ago, we were just laughing out loud. Like, Oh my god," Oreskovich said. "We have loved this thing for so long and no one's really appreciated how cool and weird and messed up it is, until now. We're five years ahead of ourselves!"

Traffic to the oyster festival website has increased since the tweets, as have ticket sales for the Sept. 23–24 event, according to Oreskovich. (Note: Early bird tickets are on sale until Aug. 7.)

Langdon, whose viral tweets first alerted the general public to Pearl's existence like some kind of online air raid siren, will be attending after being gifted two free tickets in order to confront the creature of her nightmares.



"I actually don't like seafood at all, but I will be going because I absolutely have to meet her," Langdon said.

As for BuzzFeed News, we couldn't pass up the opportunity to play demon slayer and actually interview Pearl ourselves (via email because — and I can't believe these words as I'm typing them — she's lost her voice since getting COVID recently).

BFN: Hi, Pearl. I guess my first question is do you come in peace?

PEARL: Mostly, yes.

BFN: What exactly are you? Are you sentient? Do you feel pain?

PEARL: First off, I'm a hard-working oyster. I'm filtering the damn ocean all day, and I drink salty dogs and Blue Lobster on the side of the wharf all night. Every night. Pain is relative.

BFN: What's with all the eyes? What are you on the lookout for?

PEARL: Hot shuckers.

BFN: Many people on the internet are saying they're terrified of you. How does that make you feel? Sad? Angry? Vengeful to the point you might destroy the human race?

PEARL: I have no beef with the human race, I just wish they would stop using single-use plastics. Also fresh-water pearls, what's up with that?

BFN: What's the deal with your relationship with Earl? Is he single?

PEARL: Earl and I are on a break, he did me dirty on a vacay to Meat Cove, Cape Breton — I'm waiting for cooler waters.

BFN: I've read that oysters are gender-switching, sex-hungry creatures. Is that how you identify? Are you queer?!

PEARL: If sex-hungry means single-handedly repopulating the Atlantic Ocean with nearly 6 billion babies each and every year, then yes, I'm sex-hungry. But I'm pro-choice. Gender is fluid. I'm bi(valve).

BFN: Lastly, are you upset that you're being used as a mascot for an event where people are eating your siblings? Do you intend to hold some sort of Halifax Human-Eating Festival?

PEARL: I try to make it every year to the Oyster Festival — it's a family reunion. Some make it and some don't. But no, I don't eat humans — gross. I'm a phytoplanktarian.