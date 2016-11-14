Acclaimed PBS Journalist Gwen Ifill Dies At 61

In addition to being the moderator and managing editor of the Washington Week program, Ifill also served as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour .

Gwen Ifill, the esteemed longtime PBS political reporter and one of the most prominent black journalists in the country, died Monday, her network announced. She was 61.

"It is with extreme sadness that we share the news that Gwen Ifill passed away earlier today surrounded by family and friends," PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger said in a statement.

Ifill had been battling cancer, multiple outlets reported, and took a leave of absence in April for treatment, before retuning in May. Earlier this month, she again went on leave for health reasons.



"Gwen was one of America’s leading lights in journalism and a fundamental reason public media is considered a trusted window on the world by audiences across the nation," Kerger said. "Her contributions to thoughtful reporting and civic discourse simply cannot be overstated."

In addition to being the moderator and managing editor of the Washington Week program, Ifill also served as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.



At a press conference in the White House on Wednesday afternoon, President Barack Obama offered his condolences to Ifill's loved ones.

"Gwen was a friend of ours. She was an extraordinary journalist. She always kept faith with the fundamental responsibilities of her profession, asking tough questions, holding people in power accountable, and defending a strong and free press," he said.



"I always appreciated Gwen's reporting, even when I was at the receiving end of one of her tough and thorough interviews," Obama said.