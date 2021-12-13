Here Are The Golden Globe Nominations For 2022
The movies Belfast and The Power Of The Dog were the most nominated films, while Succession received the most nominations for a TV show.
The nominees for the Golden Globes were announced on Monday at a ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association tries to reassure a skeptical industry it has changed its ways.
The awards honor the best in film and television and are often seen as a good precursor for the more prestigious Oscars and Emmys. Unlike other awards, the Golden Globes also separates movies into two categories: drama and comedy or musical.
The movies Belfast and The Power Of The Dog were the most nominated films with seven nods each, while Succession received the most nominations for a TV show with five. The Morning Show and Ted Lasso were close behind with four each.
The 2021 awards were met with derision and backlash due to complaints about a lack of diversity in the nominations and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association itself, a relatively small group of entertainment reporters who choose the nominees.
The the snubbing of I May Destroy You prompted a reckoning that revealed there were no Black members of the HFPA.
NBC announced in May that they would not air the 2022 ceremony, citing the time it would take to fully overhaul the HFPA.
The group has said it has since overhauled its bylaws and admitted 21 new members.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Belfast
Coda
Dune
King Richard
The Power Of The Dog
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama
Jessica Chastain — The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman — The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman — Being The Ricardos
Lady Gaga — House Of Gucci
Kristen Stewart — Spencer
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama
Mahershala Ali — Swan Song
Javier Bardem — Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch —The Power Of The Dog
Will Smith — King Richard
Denzel Washington —The Tragedy Of Macbeth
Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick...Boom!
West Side Story
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Marion Cotillard — Annette
Alana Haim — Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence — Don't Look Up
Emma Stone — Cruella
Rachel Zegler — West Side Story
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio — Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage — Cyrano
Andrew Garfield — Tick, Tick...Boom!
Cooper Hoffman — Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos — In The Heights
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya And The Last Dragon
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Compartment No. 6 (Finland / Russia / Germany)
Drive My Car (Japan)
The Hand Of God (Italy)
A Hero (France / Iran)
Parallel Mothers (Spain)
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe — Belfast
Ariana Debose — West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst — The Power Of The Dog
Aunjanue Ellis — King Richard
Ruth Negga — Passing
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Ben Affleck — The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan — Belfast
Ciarán Hinds — Belfast
Troy Kotsur — Coda
Kodi Smit-Mcphee — The Power Of The Dog
Best Director – Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh — Belfast
Jane Campion — The Power Of The Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal — The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg — West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve — Dune
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson — Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh — Belfast
Jane Campion — The Power Of The Dog
Adam Mckay — Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin — Being The Ricardos
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat — The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco — Encanto
Jonny Greenwood — The Power Of The Dog
Alberto Iglesias — Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer — Dune
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Be Alive” — King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas” — Encanto
“Down To Joy” — Belfast
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” — Respect
“No Time To Die” — No Time To Die
Best Television Series – Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Uzo Aduba — In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston — The Morning Show
Christine Baranski — The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss — The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez — Pose
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox — Succession
Lee Jung-Jae — Squid Game
Billy Porter — Pose
Jeremy Strong — Succession
Omar Sy — Lupin
Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders In The Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder — Hacks
Elle Fanning — The Great
Issa Rae — Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross — Black-Ish
Jean Smart — Hacks
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Anthony Anderson — Black-Ish
Nicholas Hoult — The Great
Steve Martin — Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short — Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare Of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Jessica Chastain — Scenes From A Marriage
Cynthia Erivo — Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen — Wandavision
Margaret Qualley — Maid
Kate Winslet — Mare Of Easttown
Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Paul Bettany — Wandavision
Oscar Isaac — Scenes From A Marriage
Michael Keaton — Dopesick
Ewan Mcgregor — Halston
Tahar Rahim — The Serpent
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role On Television
Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever — Dopesick
Andie Macdowell — Maid
Sarah Snook — Succession
Hannah Waddingham —Ted Lasso
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role On Television
Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin — Succession
Mark Duplass — The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein — Ted Lasso
O Yeong-Su — Squid Game
-
David Mack is a senior breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.