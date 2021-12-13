Here Are The Golden Globe Nominations For 2022

Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook in Succession , the TV show which received the most nominations for this year's Golden Globes.

The nominees for the Golden Globes were announced on Monday at a ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association tries to reassure a skeptical industry it has changed its ways.

The awards honor the best in film and television and are often seen as a good precursor for the more prestigious Oscars and Emmys. Unlike other awards, the Golden Globes also separates movies into two categories: drama and comedy or musical.

The movies Belfast and The Power Of The Dog were the most nominated films with seven nods each, while Succession received the most nominations for a TV show with five. The Morning Show and Ted Lasso were close behind with four each.



The 2021 awards were met with derision and backlash due to complaints about a lack of diversity in the nominations and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association itself, a relatively small group of entertainment reporters who choose the nominees.

The the snubbing of I May Destroy You prompted a reckoning that revealed there were no Black members of the HFPA.

NBC announced in May that they would not air the 2022 ceremony, citing the time it would take to fully overhaul the HFPA.

The group has said it has since overhauled its bylaws and admitted 21 new members.

Best Motion Picture – Drama