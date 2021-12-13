 Skip To Content
Here Are The Golden Globe Nominations For 2022

The movies Belfast and The Power Of The Dog were the most nominated films, while Succession received the most nominations for a TV show.

By David Mack

David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 13, 2021, at 9:46 a.m. ET

Graeme Hunter / Graeme Hunter

Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook in Succession, the TV show which received the most nominations for this year's Golden Globes.

The nominees for the Golden Globes were announced on Monday at a ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association tries to reassure a skeptical industry it has changed its ways.

The awards honor the best in film and television and are often seen as a good precursor for the more prestigious Oscars and Emmys. Unlike other awards, the Golden Globes also separates movies into two categories: drama and comedy or musical.

The movies Belfast and The Power Of The Dog were the most nominated films with seven nods each, while Succession received the most nominations for a TV show with five. The Morning Show and Ted Lasso were close behind with four each.

The 2021 awards were met with derision and backlash due to complaints about a lack of diversity in the nominations and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association itself, a relatively small group of entertainment reporters who choose the nominees.

The the snubbing of I May Destroy You prompted a reckoning that revealed there were no Black members of the HFPA.

NBC announced in May that they would not air the 2022 ceremony, citing the time it would take to fully overhaul the HFPA.

The group has said it has since overhauled its bylaws and admitted 21 new members.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Warner Bros

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King Richard

The Power Of The Dog

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama

Pablo Larrain/Neon

Jessica Chastain — The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman — The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman — Being The Ricardos

Lady Gaga — House Of Gucci

Kristen Stewart — Spencer

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Mahershala Ali — Swan Song

Javier Bardem — Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch —The Power Of The Dog

Will Smith — King Richard

Denzel Washington —The Tragedy Of Macbeth

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick...Boom!

West Side Story

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Marion Cotillard — Annette

Alana Haim — Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence — Don't Look Up

Emma Stone — Cruella

Rachel Zegler — West Side Story

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio — Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage — Cyrano

Andrew Garfield — Tick, Tick...Boom!

Cooper Hoffman — Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos — In The Heights

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya And The Last Dragon

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Compartment No. 6 (Finland / Russia / Germany)

Drive My Car (Japan)

The Hand Of God (Italy)

A Hero (France / Iran)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe — Belfast

Ariana Debose — West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst — The Power Of The Dog

Aunjanue Ellis — King Richard

Ruth Negga — Passing

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck — The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan — Belfast

Ciarán Hinds — Belfast

Troy Kotsur — Coda

Kodi Smit-Mcphee — The Power Of The Dog

Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh — Belfast

Jane Campion — The Power Of The Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal — The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg — West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve — Dune

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson — Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh — Belfast

Jane Campion — The Power Of The Dog

Adam Mckay — Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorkin — Being The Ricardos

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat — The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco — Encanto

Jonny Greenwood — The Power Of The Dog

Alberto Iglesias — Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer — Dune

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Be Alive” — King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas” — Encanto

“Down To Joy” — Belfast

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” — Respect

“No Time To Die” — No Time To Die

Best Television Series – Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba — In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston — The Morning Show

Christine Baranski — The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss — The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez — Pose

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Graeme Hunter / Graeme Hunter

Brian Cox — Succession

Lee Jung-Jae — Squid Game

Billy Porter — Pose

Jeremy Strong — Succession

Omar Sy — Lupin

Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Anne Marie Fox/HBO Max

Hannah Einbinder — Hacks

Elle Fanning — The Great

Issa Rae — Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross — Black-Ish

Jean Smart — Hacks

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Anthony Anderson — Black-Ish

Nicholas Hoult — The Great

Steve Martin — Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short — Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare Of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Jessica Chastain — Scenes From A Marriage

Cynthia Erivo — Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen — Wandavision

Margaret Qualley — Maid

Kate Winslet — Mare Of Easttown

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Paul Bettany — Wandavision

Oscar Isaac — Scenes From A Marriage

Michael Keaton — Dopesick

Ewan Mcgregor — Halston

Tahar Rahim — The Serpent

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role On Television

Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever — Dopesick

Andie Macdowell — Maid

Sarah Snook — Succession

Hannah Waddingham —Ted Lasso

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role On Television

Netflix

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin — Succession

Mark Duplass — The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein — Ted Lasso

O Yeong-Su — Squid Game

