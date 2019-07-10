A Florida Woman Allegedly Peed, Spat, And Wiped Her Toilet Hands In A Store's Ice Cream

A Florida woman was arrested Monday and accused of contaminating the ice cream of a neighboring business with her spit, urine, and snot.

Jung Soon Wypcha, a 66-year-old St. Petersburg resident and owner of the Indian Shores Food Mart, was allegedly caught on camera tampering with the products sold by the Lu Lu's Ice Cream store next door over several days in late June.

According to a Pinellas County criminal complaint, she was seen using a bathroom the two stores share more than five times June 17 without closing the door. After not washing her hands, she was filmed walking over to a freezer and rubbing her hands on the ice cream.

Another video caught her picking her nose and sticking her hands in the dessert, while yet another caught her spitting in the product.