J.J. Abrams Says There Will Be Gay Characters In "Star Wars"

"It seems insanely narrow-minded and counterintuitive to say that there wouldn’t be a homosexual character in that world.”

For any Star Wars fans who were left fantasizing about the Finn/Poe dynamic in The Force Awakens , we have some good news: Director J.J. Abrams said "of course" LGBT characters will be coming to the galaxy far, far away.

People. “To me, the fun of Star Wars is the glory of possibility. So it seems insanely narrow-minded and counterintuitive to say that there wouldn’t be a homosexual character in that world.” “I would love it,” he said, according to. “To me, the fun ofis the glory of possibility. So it seems insanely narrow-minded and counterintuitive to say that there wouldn’t be a homosexual character in that world.”

His comments reflect previous remarks Abrams made to BuzzFeed News in December, where he stressed his desire for the film to feature a diverse cast.

"It was hugely important to me that the actors in the film look the way the world looks," Abrams said.

"I want people to feel that this is an inclusive world," he said. "Because that's what I felt when I saw Star Wars originally. The Force binds all living things together —not just white dudes."