J.J. Abrams Says There Will Be Gay Characters In "Star Wars"

"It seems insanely narrow-minded and counterintuitive to say that there wouldn’t be a homosexual character in that world.”

By David Mack

Posted on February 27, 2016, at 11:49 a.m. ET

For any Star Wars fans who were left fantasizing about the Finn/Poe dynamic in The Force Awakens, we have some good news: Director J.J. Abrams said "of course" LGBT characters will be coming to the galaxy far, far away.

"When I talk about inclusivity it’s not excluding gay characters. It’s about inclusivity," Abrams told reporters at the Oscar Wilde Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, the Daily Beast reported.

“I would love it,” he said, according to People. “To me, the fun of Star Wars is the glory of possibility. So it seems insanely narrow-minded and counterintuitive to say that there wouldn’t be a homosexual character in that world.”

His comments reflect previous remarks Abrams made to BuzzFeed News in December, where he stressed his desire for the film to feature a diverse cast.

"It was hugely important to me that the actors in the film look the way the world looks," Abrams said.

"I want people to feel that this is an inclusive world," he said. "Because that's what I felt when I saw Star Wars originally. The Force binds all living things together —not just white dudes."

While critics lauded Abrams for placing Rey (Daisy Ridley) and black character Finn (John Boyega) at the center of The Force Awakens, many fans were rather ~inspired~ by the dynamic between Finn and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac).

Tumblr exploded with a bunch of Finn/Poe memes.

The fan art was intense.

The hashtag #FinnPoe became a thing.

While this may not be the pairing Abrams has in mind, we have until the next film comes out in December 2017 to continue dreaming.

