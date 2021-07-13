Here Are The Emmy Nominations For 2021
The Emmy nominees represent the best in television. This year, they include The Crown, WandaVision, Mare of Easttown, Bridgerton, and I May Destroy You.
Outstanding Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us
Jonathan Majors — Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor — The Crown
Regé-Jean Page — Bridgerton
Billy Porter — Pose
Matthew Rhys — Perry Mason
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba — In Treatment
Olivia Colman — The Crown
Emma Corrin — The Crown
Elisabeth Moss — The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez — Pose
Jurnee Smollett — Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson — Black-ish
Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy — Shameless
Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson — Kenan
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant — Shrill
Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney — Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross — Black-ish
Jean Smart — Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Paul Bettany — WandaVision
Hugh Grant — The Undoing
Ewan McGregor — Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda — Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr. — Hamilton
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Michaela Coel — I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo — Genius, Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen — WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy — The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet — Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Don Cheadle — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Charles Dance — The Crown
Timothy Olyphant — The Mandalorian
Courtney B. Vance — Lovecraft Country
Carl Weathers — The Mandalorian
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel— The Handmaid’s Tale
Claire Foy — The Crown
Mckenna Grace — The Handmaid’s Tale
Sophie Okonedo — Ratched
Phylicia Rashad — This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin — Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle — Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman — The Kominsky Method
Daniel Kaluuya — Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy — Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Jane Adams — Hacks
Yvette Nicole Brown — A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bernadette Peters — Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Issa Rae — A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph — Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig — Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito — The Mandalorian
O-T Fagbenle — The Handmaid’s Tale
John Lithgow — Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies — The Crown
Chris Sullivan — This Is Us
Bradley Whitford — The Handmaid’s Tale
Michael Kenneth Williams — Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson — The Crown
Madeline Brewer — The Handmaid’s Tale
Helena Bonham Carter — The Crown
Ann Dowd — The Handmaid’s Tale
Aunjanue Ellis — Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell — The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski — The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley — The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins — Hacks
Kenan Thompson — Saturday Night Live
Brett Goldstein — Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt — Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed — Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift — Ted Lasso
Bowen Yang — Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant — Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder — Hacks
Kate McKinnon — Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez — The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong — Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple — Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Thomas Brodie-Sangster — The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs — Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu — I May Destroy You
Jonathan Groff — Hamilton
Evan Peters — Mare Of Easttown
Anthony Ramos — Hamilton
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Renée Elise Goldsberry — Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn — WandaVision
Moses Ingram — The Queen’s Gambit
Julianne Nicholson — Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart — Mare of Easttown
Phillipa Soo — Hamilton
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
For a full list of nominees in other categories click here.
Correction: Jonathan Groff's name was misspelled in a previous version of this post.
