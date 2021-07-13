 Skip To Content
Here Are The Emmy Nominations For 2021

The Emmy nominees represent the best in television. This year, they include The Crown, WandaVision, Mare of Easttown, Bridgerton, and I May Destroy You.

By David Mack

Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 13, 2021, at 12:03 p.m. ET

Outstanding Drama Series

Mark Mainz, Des Willie / Mark Mainz/Netflix

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Apple TV

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

HBO/BBC

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us

Jonathan Majors — Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor — The Crown

Regé-Jean Page — Bridgerton

Billy Porter — Pose

Matthew Rhys — Perry Mason

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Des Willie/Netflix

Uzo Aduba — In Treatment

Olivia Colman — The Crown

Emma Corrin — The Crown

Elisabeth Moss — The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez — Pose

Jurnee Smollett — Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

ERIK VOAKE/NETFLIX

Anthony Anderson — Black-ish

Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy — Shameless

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson — Kenan

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

HBO

Aidy Bryant — Shrill

Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney — Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross — Black-ish

Jean Smart — Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Gladys Vega / Getty Images for "Hamilton"

Paul Bettany — WandaVision

Hugh Grant — The Undoing

Ewan McGregor — Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda — Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr. — Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

HBO

Michaela Coel — I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo — Genius, Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen — WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy — The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet — Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

ELIZABETH MORRIS/HBO

Don Cheadle — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Charles Dance — The Crown

Timothy Olyphant — The Mandalorian

Courtney B. Vance — Lovecraft Country

Carl Weathers — The Mandalorian

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX

Alexis Bledel— The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy — The Crown

Mckenna Grace — The Handmaid’s Tale

Sophie Okonedo — Ratched

Phylicia Rashad — This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Alec Baldwin — Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle — Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman — The Kominsky Method

Daniel Kaluuya — Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy — Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jane Adams — Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown — A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters — Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Issa Rae — A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph — Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig — Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Disney +

Giancarlo Esposito — The Mandalorian

O-T Fagbenle — The Handmaid’s Tale

John Lithgow — Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies — The Crown

Chris Sullivan — This Is Us

Bradley Whitford — The Handmaid’s Tale

Michael Kenneth Williams — Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix

Gillian Anderson — The Crown

Madeline Brewer — The Handmaid’s Tale

Helena Bonham Carter — The Crown

Ann Dowd — The Handmaid’s Tale

Aunjanue Ellis — Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell — The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski — The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley — The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Carl Clemons-Hopkins — Hacks

Kenan Thompson — Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein — Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt — Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed — Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift — Ted Lasso

Bowen Yang — Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Apple TV

Aidy Bryant — Saturday Night Live

Hannah Einbinder — Hacks

Kate McKinnon — Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez — The Flight Attendant

Cecily Strong — Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple — Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ken Woroner/Netflix

Thomas Brodie-Sangster — The Queen's Gambit

Daveed Diggs — Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu — I May Destroy You

Jonathan Groff — Hamilton

Evan Peters — Mare Of Easttown

Anthony Ramos — Hamilton

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Courtesy of Disney+

Renée Elise Goldsberry — Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn — WandaVision

Moses Ingram — The Queen’s Gambit

Julianne Nicholson — Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart — Mare of Easttown

Phillipa Soo — Hamilton

Outstanding Competition Program

VH1/World of Wonder

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

For a full list of nominees in other categories click here.

Correction: Jonathan Groff's name was misspelled in a previous version of this post.

