Elisabeth Moss Hinted She'll Be Starring In A Remake Of "The Invisible Man"

Johnny Depp had been attached to play the title role, but now Moss hinted to BuzzFeed News that the remake will follow an invisible woman.

Alex Scott for BuzzFeed News

Elisabeth Moss has hinted that she'll be starring in a new remake of The Invisible Man that will center on a woman becoming, well, invisible. In a chat set to air next month on Profile, BuzzFeed News' Facebook Watch interview show, the Emmy Award-winning actor was asked by host Ashley Ford whether reports from earlier this month that she was "circling" the project were true. "I would say that I can't talk about it. I can't really talk about it, but I would say that it's — I can't say anything about it," she said, laughing.

Initially, Johnny Depp had been attached to star in the film, but he was no longer involved when news emerged in January that Upgrade and Saw director Leigh Whannell had come on board. "I would say I don't think I would be replacing Johnny Depp necessarily. I can say that," teased Moss in her interview. "But I think it's an incredible story that maybe needs to to be retold, but maybe with a woman." "I'm not saying I'm doing it," she teased sarcastically. "I'm just saying that theoretically that would be a great idea."

Rights Managed / Ronald Grant Archive /Everett Collection