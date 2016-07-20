BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

An Elderly Brother And Sister Died When One Fell Trying To Help The Other

news

An Elderly Brother And Sister Died When One Fell Trying To Help The Other

The pair were discovered in the home they shared in Pennsylvania.

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 20, 2016, at 2:25 p.m. ET

An elderly brother and sister died when one fell over while attempting to help the other, Pennsylvania authorities said.

VIDEO UPDATE: HS NEWS EXTRAâ Elderly siblings found dead in South Connellsville home. https://t.co/0MiEMBIwNW #HSUTN
Herald-Standard @hsuniontown

VIDEO UPDATE: HS NEWS EXTRAâ Elderly siblings found dead in South Connellsville home. https://t.co/0MiEMBIwNW #HSUTN

Reply Retweet Favorite

The bodies of Henry Shirocky, 87, and Lucille Shirocky, 82, were found in their South Connellsville home by a woman with a meal-delivery service around 12:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

"It is my understanding that the meal she dropped off for their previous meal had not been moved or altered, and when she checked through the window she observed the two individuals lying on the ground," South Connellsville Police Chief Russ Miller told BuzzFeed News.

"It is believed they were lying there for at least a minimum of 24 hours, if not longer," Miller said.

Two deceased at South Connellsville home. Forensic units and coroner on scene.
Herald-Standard @hsuniontown

Two deceased at South Connellsville home. Forensic units and coroner on scene.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The police chief said investigators believe Henry Shirocky fell first, striking his head.

"We believe his death was relatively imminent because the damage was so severe," Miller said.

Lucille Shirocky, who uses a wheelchair, attempted to help her brother, Miller said, but also fell and became entangled.

Jessie Camilli, a Fayette County deputy coroner, told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday she was still awaiting the results of preliminary autopsies, but said the pair's deaths were being treated as natural or accidental.

She said Henry Shirocky had a "bump on his head" but described it as "nothing dramatic.

The pair lived alone, according to the chief, but their next of kin has been notified of their deaths.