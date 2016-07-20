An Elderly Brother And Sister Died When One Fell Trying To Help The Other

The pair were discovered in the home they shared in Pennsylvania.

The bodies of Henry Shirocky, 87, and Lucille Shirocky, 82, were found in their South Connellsville home by a woman with a meal-delivery service around 12:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

"It is my understanding that the meal she dropped off for their previous meal had not been moved or altered, and when she checked through the window she observed the two individuals lying on the ground," South Connellsville Police Chief Russ Miller told BuzzFeed News.

"It is believed they were lying there for at least a minimum of 24 hours, if not longer," Miller said.