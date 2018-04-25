BuzzFeed News

Here's The First Look At Damian Lewis As Toronto's Controversial Former Mayor Rob Ford

The star of Homeland and Billions spent seven hours with a makeup team to play Canada's infamous crack-smoking mayor.

By David Mack

David Mack

Posted on April 25, 2018, at 11:40 a.m. ET

This is Damian Lewis, the English actor and star of Homeland and Billions.

Alberto Rodriguez / Getty Images

This is Rob Ford, the late mayor of Toronto who became internationally infamous when he was filmed smoking crack.

Mark Blinch / Reuters

And THIS fresh horror is a picture of Lewis wearing some incredible/terrifying prosthetics to play Ford in the upcoming movie Run This Town.

TheImageDirect.com

LOOK AT THIS NIGHTMARE.

TheImageDirect.com
When the casting for the movie was first announced earlier this month, it generated some rather WTF headlines.

themuse.jezebel.com

But after Lewis spent seven hours in makeup to transform into Ford, he was unrecognizable in these fresh photos from the Toronto set.

TheImageDirect.com

Ford died in 2016 after a trail of controversies during his unlikely stint as Toronto's mayor. The pugnacious conservative politician admitted to substance abuse but was still admired by some in Canada for championing the working class and railing against political correctness.

Fred Thornhill / Reuters

Run This Town, which also stars Ben Platt, currently has no scheduled release date. Director Ricky Tollman has said the movie takes place against the background of Ford's tenure as mayor, but he isn't the main character and it isn't a biopic.

Mark Blinch / Reuters

