People Are Thirsting Over CNN's Chris Cuomo Wearing A T-Shirt While Reporting From Florida

BREAKING NEWS.

By David Mack

David Mack

Posted on September 8, 2017, at 4:09 p.m. ET

Hurricane Irma is one of the biggest stories on the planet right now, and CNN has a team of reporters covering it.

CNN

They have reporters on the ground in Florida talking to residents...

CNN

They have meteorologists in the studio following the storm's movements...

CNN

And they have an absolutely swole Chris Cuomo looking jacked AF while wearing a T-shirt on Miami Beach.

CNN
No, that isn't Zac Efron in the Baywatch remake. That's CNN's morning show anchor and the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

CNN

Here is a nice shot of his bicep interviewing the mayor of Miami Beach.

CNN

I'm pretty sure he flexed at one point.

CNN

Tuning into the news, many CNN viewers were shocked to find they'd purchased two tickets to the Chris Cuomo gun show.

Mali SB @mali_bowman

Check out the guns on @ChrisCuomo! 😍 Of course he's in Miami and I had to evacuate. #hurricaneirma2017… https://t.co/x4B8WH2mDg

"BREAKING NEWS"

Alp Ozcelik @alplicable

BREAKING NEWS: Chris Cuomo is a SNACK and a HALF

"Category 5 arms"

Christopher Gorbos @ChrisGorbos

Daaaamn @ChrisCuomo Category 5 arms! We get it bro, you work out.

Some people found it all a bit distracting.

Jin Moon @jinmoon10

#IrmaHurricane2017 @ChrisCuomo 's biceps.. distraction!!!

Others felt a little bad for thinking the unthinkable.

elleVintage @ellevintage369

huh. probably not the time but jeez. i thought @ChrisCuomo was easy on the eyes at the desk..but in a tshirt on the… https://t.co/oHMCnCPnN5

But many other CNN viewers were just enjoying the view.

Viktoria 🐾 @Jos_back

Chris Cuomo on CNN right now. This is like porn

Viktoria 🐾 @Jos_back

Me, just now seeing Chris Cuomo is in a t-shirt on CNN.

Tree's @Wiseryears15

@ChrisCuomo is looking good!!! Those arms!!

In case you were wondering what's under the T-shirt (we know you were), allow us to suggest you follow Cuomo on Instagram.

Instagram: @chrisccuomo
The guy is a fucking beast.

Instagram
Instagram: @chrisccuomo

In short:

John Zeleznik @john_zeleznik

Chris Cuomo is freaking jacked.

OK, bye!!

