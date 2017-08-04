Northwestern Professor And Oxford University Employee Suspected Of Murder Caught In California

Wyndham Lathem, an associate professor at Northwestern, and Andrew Warren, a senior treasury assistant at Oxford's Somerville College in the UK, had been sought for first-degree murder.

A Northwestern University professor and University of Oxford employee wanted in the fatal stabbing of a man in Chicago have been arrested in California, police said Friday.

Wyndham Lathem, an associate professor of microbiology-immunology at Northwestern, and Andrew Warren, a senior treasury assistant at Oxford's Somerville College in the UK, had been wanted for first-degree murder.

The US Marshals Service said they took Lathem into custody in Oakland around 7:30 p.m. local time. Warren also "safely surrendered himself" to the San Francisco police department on Friday night, the Marshals Service said in a statement.

The men are suspected in the killing of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, 26, who was found dead in Lathem's River North apartment in downtown Chicago on July 27.

"We got word they have both been captured and are in police custody," Chicago police said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "They will now go to an Oakland Court and be returned to Chicago where they will be interrogated by CPD homicide detectives.



"Following the interrogations, we will have a press briefing outlining our case against them."

"Both individuals will be held accountable for their actions and we hope today's arrest brings some comfort for the victim's family. We are also thankful that this did not end in further tragedy," police said.

Both suspects are now awaiting extradition to Illinois.

Earlier on Friday, police said Lathem had sent family and friends a video apologizing for his role in the killing.



"[The Chicago Police Department] can confirm that Professor Wyndham Lathem had sent a video message to various friends and family members apologizing for his involvement in the murder of Trenton Cornell," police said in a statement. "The US Marshalls, on CPD's behalf, visited with several of these individuals and are assisting in apprehending both offenders.

"The contents of the video message are integral to any future interrogation efforts; therefore, we can not disclose the video at this time," police said.