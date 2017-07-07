BuzzFeed News

Please Enjoy Angela Merkel, Chancellor Of Sass, Rolling Her Eyes At Vladimir Putin

Iconic.

By David Mack

Posted on July 7, 2017, at 12:42 p.m. ET

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is currently hosting world leaders for the G20 conference in Hamburg.

Pool New / Reuters

There have been a lot of great photos of Merkel mingling with other leaders, including this one!

Inga Kjer / Getty Images

And this one!

Pool New / Reuters

And this one!

Philippe Wojazer / Reuters
But get ready for the best photo of all. While she was talking with Vladimir Putin, the Russian president appeared to engage in some quality mansplaining, waving his finger at her and everything.

Philippe Wojazer / Reuters

Then this incredible eye roll happened... 😑

Pool New / Reuters

Don't believe me? Here's the footage.

Mansplaining, G20 style. Watch Angela Merkel’s eye-roll.
SimonNRicketts @SimonNRicketts

Mansplaining, G20 style. Watch Angela Merkel’s eye-roll.

Look again, the two leaders appear to be discussing something that involves a lot of hand movements. (Maybe missiles? Because North Korea just tested a big one?)

Putin explaining to Angela Merkel how ballistic missiles work
Jenna Abrams @Jenn_Abrams

Putin explaining to Angela Merkel how ballistic missiles work

Merkel is all, "Missiles fly like this."

Twitter: @Jenn_Abrams

And Putin thinks about it for a second...

Twitter: @Jenn_Abrams

Then he's like, "Well, actually..."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Twitter: @Jenn_Abrams

And Merkel just lets them roll.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Twitter: @Jenn_Abrams
A lot of people, particularly women, could relate to Merkel.

Twitter: @sheevanesva
Twitter: @lettergirl

Some were wondering where they'd seen something like this before...

Twitter: @Archivist1000
@SimonNRicketts
CAT @OneCopaceticCAT

@SimonNRicketts

While others wondered what Putin said that caused Merkel to lose it.

@SimonNRicketts Putin is explaining how he gets his chest so shiny by rubbing baby oil on it before he goes outdoor… https://t.co/FVxpG9pcZs
Obi-Wan Kenobi @SirBenKenobi

@SimonNRicketts Putin is explaining how he gets his chest so shiny by rubbing baby oil on it before he goes outdoor… https://t.co/FVxpG9pcZs

But a lot of people just wanted to hang out with her.

Twitter: @mattalltradesb
Twitter: @jothekendall

In short...

Twitter: @KristinaRina502

A toast to Merkel, the Chancellor of Sass.

Michaela Rehle / Reuters
