This 17-Year-Old's Insanely Viral TikTok Of Her Cat Is Taking Over The Internet

Jade Taylor-Ryan is a 17-year-old high school student in Ontario, Canada, with a passion for soccer, her cat Ed (named for Ed Sheeran as they share a similar hair color, she said), and TikTok.

She's only been using the video app since last month, but on Friday she uploaded a video starring 4-year-old Ed that's become one of TikTok's most insanely viral creations. Set to the 1954 song "Mr. Sandman" by the barbershop group the Chordettes, the 12-second video shows Ed clapping his paws, peering into the camera, and twirling as Jade swings him in and out of frame in time with the music.

Jade told BuzzFeed News the idea just "popped into [her] head" on Thursday night while watching another user combine the app's nine-camera split filter with the same song. "I put my phone on the floor and set a timer on it so I didn’t have to use my hands to film," she said in an email. "I then timed when my cat would pop up in the frame based on the beat of the music." For anyone worried about Ed being twirled about, rest assured Jade said no cats were harmed in the making of the video. "Ed is very chill!" she said. "We pick him up and move him around all the time and he doesn’t really care, so I figured I would be able to do the same thing for the video. Turns out, I was right!"

Like many videos on the app, Jade's creation was her contribution to an ongoing TikTok meme — in this instance, the combination of "Mr. Sandman" with the nine-camera split filter.

Popular user Enoch True began the trend a couple months back when he posted this video to his more than 6 million followers. It's since been played more than 22.5 million times.

A few weeks later another huge TikTok star Alana, aka @thunthunskittles (4.8 million followers), got in on the fun with what she later said turned out to be her most viral video with 23.8 million plays.

But, since she posted it on Friday, Jade's cat-themed take has already logged more than 6.8 million views and 1.2 million likes in just over 24 hours — and Jade had nowhere near the built-in fan base as those other creators when she uploaded it. It's also found its way onto Twitter, where at least two mega-viral tweets have racked up hundreds of thousands of shares and millions more video views.

"I didn’t think it would get as much attention as it’s getting," Jade said. "I think people love it so much because of how well it's timed," she said, "and just seeing my cat's calm expression during the entirety of the film while all this twisting and spinning is going on is honestly pretty funny!" Her creation has won a ton of praise on TikTok, with some users calling it their favorite video on the app. "I genuinely can't stop watching this," one wrote. "Help."

On Twitter, Jade was being praised for re-inspiring people's faith in the goodness of the internet.

