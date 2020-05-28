They Agreed To A Stranger's Sexual Fantasy Involving A Broom. The Problem? They Had The Wrong House.

When the Australian man awoke to use the bathroom in his rural New South Wales home shortly after 6 a.m. on a Sunday last July, he noticed a light on his lounge room.

Assuming it was a friend who comes over to use his kitchen to make coffee, he yelled out for them to leave.

“Bugger off, it’s too early," the man said.



But in the darkness, he heard a stranger's voice reply.

“Is your name Kevin?” the stranger asked.

In shock, the man ripped off his sleep apnea mask and turned on his bedside lamp. Next to his bed, he saw two men holding machetes.

"What’s your name?” one of the men asked. He told the men his name.

"Are you sure you are not Kevin? As we were told to come to..pick up Kevin," one of the strangers responded.

The man told them no one named Kevin lived at the address or had ever lived there. Seemingly satisfied, the men started leaving.

"Sorry, mate," said one of them, shaking the shocked man's hand.

"Bye," said the other.

This bizarre interaction at a home in Goolgowi, almost seven hours west of Sydney, was not a crime, an Australian judge ruled this month, but rather the result of bumbling attempt at carrying out another man's sexual fantasy, which went horribly wrong.

In exchange for $5,000, the two men had agreed to tie up a man they had never met then rub his underwear with a broom. There was just one problem: they had the wrong address.

In a May 15 decision that was posted online on Tuesday, District Court Judge Sean Grant found one of the machete-wielding men, Terrence Leroy, not guilty of breaking and entering while armed with a weapon.



"The facts of the case are unusual," the judge conceded at the start of his ruling.



From the facts laid out in the case, it appears there was some confusion that resulted when the man seeking the sexual role play, Kevin, moved houses and his hired helpers confused the number of his new address with his old street.

Leroy's attorney argued his client entered the shocked man's home without criminal intent: "It was a commercial agreement to tie up and stroke a semi-naked man in his underpants with a broom. Entry was not with intent to intimidate."

Prosecutors argued the machetes had not been part of Kevin's sexual requests, but the judge ruled the pair were essentially improvising as part of the role play.

"They carried the machetes either as a prop or something to use in that fantasy," he wrote. "The fantasy was unscripted and there was discretion as to how it would be carried out."

The judge subsequently found Leroy had no intent to commit the crime of intimidation when he entered the house and was therefore not guilty.

He also found the two men treated the shocked man relatively well despite the bizarre circumstances.

"They were polite and respectful," he wrote.