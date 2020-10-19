A Boston Woman Has Gone Viral For Voting At Fenway In A Pats Jersey With Her "Dunkies"

There are a few things Laura Eastaugh is passionate about: Bernie Sanders, democracy, Dunkin', and the city of Boston.

On Saturday, Eastaugh, 29, was one of hundreds who seized the chance to cast their ballot at Boston's Fenway Park. The ballpark home of the Red Sox was used for just one weekend as an early voting site to give Bostonians the chance to vote outside amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Eastaugh and her roommate were waiting in line, clutching her favorite order from "Dunkies" — a medium iced coffee with blueberry and oat milk — when she spotted a camera crew from local station WHDH.

So Eastaugh, who was wearing a Cam Newton Patriots jersey (bye Tom Brady), thickened her Boston accent and seized her chance.

“I wanted to vote at Fenway because we've all been cooped up inside for a little bit, and I've got my Dunkies," she told the TV crew. "I’m ready to vote for Joe Biden, but I wish I was voting for Bernie Sanders, but it’s a team sport.”



The clip, as they might say in Boston, soon went wicked viral.