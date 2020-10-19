A Boston Woman Has Gone Viral For Voting At Fenway In A Pats Jersey With Her "Dunkies"
Laura Eastaugh wants you to know that voting early is wicked smart.
There are a few things Laura Eastaugh is passionate about: Bernie Sanders, democracy, Dunkin', and the city of Boston.
On Saturday, Eastaugh, 29, was one of hundreds who seized the chance to cast their ballot at Boston's Fenway Park. The ballpark home of the Red Sox was used for just one weekend as an early voting site to give Bostonians the chance to vote outside amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Eastaugh and her roommate were waiting in line, clutching her favorite order from "Dunkies" — a medium iced coffee with blueberry and oat milk — when she spotted a camera crew from local station WHDH.
So Eastaugh, who was wearing a Cam Newton Patriots jersey (bye Tom Brady), thickened her Boston accent and seized her chance.
“I wanted to vote at Fenway because we've all been cooped up inside for a little bit, and I've got my Dunkies," she told the TV crew. "I’m ready to vote for Joe Biden, but I wish I was voting for Bernie Sanders, but it’s a team sport.”
The clip, as they might say in Boston, soon went wicked viral.
Not only did it make the news broadcast on Saturday night, but it's since spread widely on social media, where people are loving her Bostonian enthusiasm.
Eastaugh grew up in Holliston, about 30 miles outside Boston, but now lives in the big city. While she does have something of a Boston accent, she admits she turned it up for the camera.
"It was a little bit of an exaggeration," she told BuzzFeed News in a phone interview on Monday. "I knew it would get on the news if I went full out."
Still, she was really leaning into the city that day. "I did have my Patriots jersey on and I was wearing a green plaid dress, which looked very Boston St. Patrick's Day," she said. "We even listened to Dropkick Murphys on the way in the car."
"I can't think of anything more Boston than voting at Fenway Park with a Dunkies."
Pretty soon, the word "Dunkies" was everywhere.
Eastaugh said she's loving all the fun Boston chatter ("I am a Boston character, for better or worse") and jokes about Dunkin', but she also hopes the company is grateful for the free publicity.
"I'm hoping they'll pay off my student loans," she joked.
She also hopes left-wing voters heed her message.
"I wanted to be able to speak to the other people that really wanted to vote for Bernie Sanders," she said. "The irony wasn't lost on me that I said it's a team sport while at Fenway Park."
"I know it was an exaggerated character type," she added, "but really my message is get out there and vote, wear a mask, vote safely, and make yourself heard."
