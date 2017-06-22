Donald Trump promised to “fight for” the LGBT community on the campaign trail. Three weeks into Pride Month, the president hasn't said a word.

NEW YORK — As the White House conspicuously declines to formally recognize Pride Month, former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged the LGBT community to push back against President Donald Trump.

“The first thing you should do, even though he won’t respond, is hold President Trump accountable for his pledge to be your friend,” Biden told a swanky Democratic National Committee (DNC) LGBT gala in midtown Manhattan. “Demonstrate that public opinion and history are on our side! Just because you don’t have Barack and me in the White House doesn’t mean it’s time to give up, keep quiet, stay in the sidelines.”

While candidate Trump pledged to “fight for” the LGBT community in a tweet last June — and posed with a Pride Flag at an October rally — his administration has so far declined to issue a proclamation recognizing June as LGBT Pride Month — as he did to mark African American History Month in February and Women’s History Month in March.

Throughout the month, BuzzFeed News has asked the White House repeatedly if it plans to release a Pride Month statement. In response, spokesperson Kelly Love has said, “We will let you know if anything official goes out.”

“The President is proud to have been the first ever GOP nominee to mention the LGBTQ community in his nomination acceptance speech, pledging then to protect the community from violence and oppression," another White House spokesperson did say back in January, when announcing that Trump would continue to enforce Obama-era workplace protections for LGBT workers and contractors.