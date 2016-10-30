This Girl Made Ingeniously Simple Yet Terrifying Halloween Pumpkins
TOO REAL. TOO. REAL.
This is Hannah Young, a 20-year-old college student from Indianapolis.
While staying with her grandparents this week, Young bought some pumpkins for Halloween, but there was just one problem: They were a little small.
"They were kinda small and I didn't want to carve them," Young told BuzzFeed News. "So I got a bunch of little ones and I thought about how can I make them terrifying. So, I just thought I'd write social issues on them."
The end result was both wonderfully simple and truly terrifying.
Two of the five pumpkins were about an issue close to Young's heart: the troubling decline of bee populations.
ADVERTISEMENT
There were also pumpkins about the environment, student debt, and the Syrian civil war.
Young shared the pumpkin photos on Twitter, where they went massively viral and were shared thousands of times.
People were truly terrified.
ADVERTISEMENT
But Young said others were divided on the spooky pumpkins.
"Some were like, 'Oh, this is scary,' and then there was someone being like, 'I hate woke liberal Twitter. Why can’t you just carve your pumpkins like a normal person?'"
Young said that although her grandparents live in a fairly conservative neighborhood, she hopes kids who trick-or-treat there on Monday night take notice.
"I hope they ask their parents, 'Mom, Dad, why did they say that?' and their parents are like, 'Well, the bees are dying, and we should care.'"
"This is what's scary to me," she said. "Scarier than any Donald Trump or other face I could carve onto a pumpkin."
-
David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.