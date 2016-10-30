BuzzFeed News

This Girl Made Ingeniously Simple Yet Terrifying Halloween Pumpkins

This Girl Made Ingeniously Simple Yet Terrifying Halloween Pumpkins

TOO REAL. TOO. REAL.

By David Mack

David Mack

Posted on October 30, 2016, at 2:44 p.m. ET

This is Hannah Young, a 20-year-old college student from Indianapolis.

Hannah Young

While staying with her grandparents this week, Young bought some pumpkins for Halloween, but there was just one problem: They were a little small.

"They were kinda small and I didn't want to carve them," Young told BuzzFeed News. "So I got a bunch of little ones and I thought about how can I make them terrifying. So, I just thought I'd write social issues on them."

The end result was both wonderfully simple and truly terrifying.

Hannah Young

Two of the five pumpkins were about an issue close to Young's heart: the troubling decline of bee populations.

Hannah Young
There were also pumpkins about the environment, student debt, and the Syrian civil war.

Hannah Young
Hannah Young

Young shared the pumpkin photos on Twitter, where they went massively viral and were shared thousands of times.

Hope my pumpkins aren't too scary for the neighborhood kids :/
spooky hannah @hannahisyounng

Hope my pumpkins aren't too scary for the neighborhood kids :/

People were truly terrified.

Twitter: @anakinskyguyy
Twitter
Twitter: @rei_breadd

But Young said others were divided on the spooky pumpkins.

"Some were like, 'Oh, this is scary,' and then there was someone being like, 'I hate woke liberal Twitter. Why can’t you just carve your pumpkins like a normal person?'"

Young said that although her grandparents live in a fairly conservative neighborhood, she hopes kids who trick-or-treat there on Monday night take notice.

"I hope they ask their parents, 'Mom, Dad, why did they say that?' and their parents are like, 'Well, the bees are dying, and we should care.'"

"This is what's scary to me," she said. "Scarier than any Donald Trump or other face I could carve onto a pumpkin."

Hannah Young

