This Girl Made Ingeniously Simple Yet Terrifying Halloween Pumpkins

"They were kinda small and I didn't want to carve them," Young told BuzzFeed News. "So I got a bunch of little ones and I thought about how can I make them terrifying. So, I just thought I'd write social issues on them."

While staying with her grandparents this week, Young bought some pumpkins for Halloween, but there was just one problem: They were a little small.

The end result was both wonderfully simple and truly terrifying.

There were also pumpkins about the environment, student debt, and the Syrian civil war.

Hope my pumpkins aren't too scary for the neighborhood kids :/

Young shared the pumpkin photos on Twitter, where they went massively viral and were shared thousands of times.

But Young said others were divided on the spooky pumpkins.

"Some were like, 'Oh, this is scary,' and then there was someone being like, 'I hate woke liberal Twitter. Why can’t you just carve your pumpkins like a normal person?'"

Young said that although her grandparents live in a fairly conservative neighborhood, she hopes kids who trick-or-treat there on Monday night take notice.

"I hope they ask their parents, 'Mom, Dad, why did they say that?' and their parents are like, 'Well, the bees are dying, and we should care.'"