Here Are The Winners Of The BAFTA Awards For 2021

The British Academy Film Awards were held Sunday in London. With the Oscars later this month, it was another good day for Nomadland and its director, Chloé Zhao, and star, Frances McDormand.

By David Mack

Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 11, 2021, at 4:15 p.m. ET

Best Film

Frances McDormand in the film NOMADLAND
Courtesy Of Searchlight Pictures

WINNER: Nomadland

The Father

The Mauritanian

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding British Film

Carey Mulligan stars as &quot;Cassandra&quot; in PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Courtesy Of Focus Features

WINNER: Promising Young Woman

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Rocks

Saint Maud

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

The brilliant Remi Weekes dedicates his Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer BAFTA win for his horror film His House to immigrants, migrants and asylum seekers. @NetflixUK #EEBAFTAs
BAFTA @BAFTA

The brilliant Remi Weekes dedicates his Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer BAFTA win for his horror film His House to immigrants, migrants and asylum seekers. @NetflixUK #EEBAFTAs

Twitter: @BAFTA

WINNER: His House - Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)

Limbo — Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer)

Moffie — Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer)

Rocks — Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)

Saint Maud — Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer)

Best Film Not In The English Language

Samuel Goldwyn

WINNER : Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Documentary

An octopus touches the face of a man underwater
Netflix

WINNER: My Octopus Teacher

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The Dissident

The Social Dilemma

Best Animated Film

Two ghost-like souls in a pastel scene
Disney/Pixar

WINNER: Soul

Onward

Wolfwalkers

Best Director

Frances McDormand and Director/Writer Chloé Zhao on the set of NOMADLAND
Joshua Richards/20th Century Studios

WINNER: Nomadland — Chloé Zhao

Another Round — Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth — Shannon Murphy

Minari — Lee Isaac Chung

Quo Vadis, Aida? — Jasmila Žbanić

Rocks — Sarah Gavron

Best Original Screenplay

Carey Mulligan and Bo Burnham dance in character in a pharmacy in the movie Promising Young Woman
Merie Weismiller Wallace / Focus Features

WINNER: Promising Young Woman — Emerald Fennell

Another Round — Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

Mank — Jack Fincher

Rocks — Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Aaron Sorkin

Best Adapted Screenplay

Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman talk in The Father
Sony Pictures Classics

WINNER: The Father — Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

The Dig — Moira Buffini

The Mauritanian — Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

Nomadland — Chloé Zhao

The White Tiger — Ramin Bahrani

Best Leading Actress

Frances McDormand in the film NOMADLAND
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

WINNER: Frances McDormand — Nomadland

Bukky Bakray — Rocks

Radha Blank — The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby — Pieces of a Woman

Wunmi Mosaku — His House

Alfre Woodard — Clemency

Best Leading Actor

Anthony Hopkins in “The Father&quot;
Sean Gleason/Sony Pictures Classics

WINNER: Anthony Hopkins — The Father

Riz Ahmed — Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman — Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav — The White Tiger

Mads Mikkelsen — Another Round

Tahar Rahim — The Mauritanian

Best Supporting Actress

A24

WINNER: Yuh-Jung Youn — Minari

Niamh Algar — Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali — Rocks

Maria Bakalova — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback — Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe — County Lines

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya is seen dressed as a Black Panther in Judas and the Black Messiah
Glen Wilson/Warner Bros. Pictures

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya — Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan — Calm With Horses

Alan Kim — Minari

Leslie Odom Jr. — One Night in Miami…

Clarke Peters — Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci — Sound of Metal

Best Original Score

A Black man crosses a street carrying a briefcase and talking on a phone
Disney/Pixar

WINNER: Soul — Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Mank — Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari — Emile Mosseri

News Of The World — James Newton Howard

Promising Young Woman — Anthony Willis

Best Casting

“I’m only here because you guys are so brilliant!” Lucy Pardee thanks the @RocksTheFilm team, whilst picking up her Casting award at the #EEBAFTAs
BAFTA @BAFTA

“I’m only here because you guys are so brilliant!” Lucy Pardee thanks the @RocksTheFilm team, whilst picking up her Casting award at the #EEBAFTAs

Twitter: @BAFTA

WINNER: Rocks — Lucy Pardee

Calm With Horses — Shaheen Baig

Judas and the Black Messiah — Alexa L. Fogel

Minari — Julia Kim

Promising Young Woman — Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

Best Cinematography

Frances McDormand and David Strathairn in the film NOMADLAND
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

WINNER: Nomadland — Joshua James Richards

Judas and the Black Messiah — Sean Bobbitt

Mank — Erik Messerschmidt

The Mauritanian — Alwin H. Küchler

News Of The World — Dariusz Wolski

Best Editing

Riz Ahmed in Sound of Metal
Courtesy Of Amazon Studios

WINNER: Sound of Metal — Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

The Father — Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland — Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman — Frédéric Thoraval

The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Alan Baumgarten

Best Production Design

Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies and Gary Oldman as Herman Mankiewicz
Netflix

WINNER: Mank — Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

The Dig — Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

The Father — Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

News of the World — David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Rebecca — Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Best Costume Design

Viola Davis sings on a stage in a tent dressed in 1920s costume
David Lee/Netflix

WINNER: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — Ann Roth

Ammonite — Michael O'Connor

The Dig — Alice Babidge

Emma — Alexandra Byrne

Mank — Trish Summerville

Best Make Up & Hair

Viola Davis as Ma Rainey
David Lee/Netflix

WINNER: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

The Dig — Jenny Shircore

Hillbilly Elegy — Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

Mank — Colleen LaBaff, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

Pinocchio — Dalia Colli, Mark Coulier, Francesco Pegoretti

Best Sound

Riz Ahmed in Sound of Metal
Courtesy of Amazon Studios

WINNER: Sound Of Metal — Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc

Greyhound — Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman

News of the World — Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

Nomadland — Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder

Soul — Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

Best Special Visual Effects

Two characters drive in a boat at sea
Warner Bros. Pictures

WINNER: Tenet — Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

Greyhound — Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt, Whitney Richman

The Midnight Sky — Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Max Solomon, David Watkins

Mulan — Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

The One and Only Ivan — Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones

Best British Short Animation

Winner of the British Short Animation at the #EEBAFTAs is The Owl and the Pussycat! You can watch this film, along with most of our short film nominees on our BAFTA YouTube playlist https://t.co/ao7SHYVd5I
BAFTA @BAFTA

Winner of the British Short Animation at the #EEBAFTAs is The Owl and the Pussycat! You can watch this film, along with most of our short film nominees on our BAFTA YouTube playlist https://t.co/ao7SHYVd5I

Twitter: @BAFTA

WINNER: The Owl and the Pussycat — Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf

The Fire Next Time — Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe

The Song of a Lost Boy — Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein

Best British Short Film

“For anyone who has seen this film… You would know why I dedicate this award to the people of Palestine.” @farah_nabulsi picks up the British Short Film BAFTA for The Present. @NetflixUK #EEBAFTAs
BAFTA @BAFTA

“For anyone who has seen this film… You would know why I dedicate this award to the people of Palestine.” @farah_nabulsi picks up the British Short Film BAFTA for The Present. @NetflixUK #EEBAFTAs

Twitter: @BAFTA

WINNER: The Present — Farah Nabulsi

Eyelash — Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Newman

Lizard — Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies

Lucky Break —John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja

Miss Curvy — Ghada Eldemellawy

EE Rising Star Award

Now THAT'S a winning reaction! Bukky Bakray (@BBUKKX) accepts the #EERisingStar Award for her role in @RocksTheFilm 🏆 #EEBAFTAs @EE
BAFTA @BAFTA

Now THAT'S a winning reaction! Bukky Bakray (@BBUKKX) accepts the #EERisingStar Award for her role in @RocksTheFilm 🏆 #EEBAFTAs @EE

Twitter: @BAFTA

WINNER: Bukky Bakray

Conrad Khan

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù

