Here Are The Winners Of The BAFTA Awards For 2021
The British Academy Film Awards were held Sunday in London. With the Oscars later this month, it was another good day for Nomadland and its director, Chloé Zhao, and star, Frances McDormand.
Best Film
WINNER: Nomadland
The Father
The Mauritanian
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding British Film
WINNER: Promising Young Woman
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Rocks
Saint Maud
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
WINNER: His House - Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)
Limbo — Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer)
Moffie — Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer)
Rocks — Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)
Saint Maud — Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer)
Best Film Not In The English Language
WINNER : Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Documentary
WINNER: My Octopus Teacher
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
The Social Dilemma
Best Animated Film
WINNER: Soul
Onward
Wolfwalkers
Best Director
WINNER: Nomadland — Chloé Zhao
Another Round — Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth — Shannon Murphy
Minari — Lee Isaac Chung
Quo Vadis, Aida? — Jasmila Žbanić
Rocks — Sarah Gavron
Best Original Screenplay
WINNER: Promising Young Woman — Emerald Fennell
Another Round — Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank — Jack Fincher
Rocks — Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Aaron Sorkin
Best Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: The Father — Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
The Dig — Moira Buffini
The Mauritanian — Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven
Nomadland — Chloé Zhao
The White Tiger — Ramin Bahrani
Best Leading Actress
WINNER: Frances McDormand — Nomadland
Bukky Bakray — Rocks
Radha Blank — The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby — Pieces of a Woman
Wunmi Mosaku — His House
Alfre Woodard — Clemency
Best Leading Actor
WINNER: Anthony Hopkins — The Father
Riz Ahmed — Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman — Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav — The White Tiger
Mads Mikkelsen — Another Round
Tahar Rahim — The Mauritanian
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Yuh-Jung Youn — Minari
Niamh Algar — Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali — Rocks
Maria Bakalova — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback — Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe — County Lines
Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya — Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan — Calm With Horses
Alan Kim — Minari
Leslie Odom Jr. — One Night in Miami…
Clarke Peters — Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci — Sound of Metal
Best Original Score
WINNER: Soul — Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Mank — Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari — Emile Mosseri
News Of The World — James Newton Howard
Promising Young Woman — Anthony Willis
Best Casting
WINNER: Rocks — Lucy Pardee
Calm With Horses — Shaheen Baig
Judas and the Black Messiah — Alexa L. Fogel
Minari — Julia Kim
Promising Young Woman — Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Nomadland — Joshua James Richards
Judas and the Black Messiah — Sean Bobbitt
Mank — Erik Messerschmidt
The Mauritanian — Alwin H. Küchler
News Of The World — Dariusz Wolski
Best Editing
WINNER: Sound of Metal — Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
The Father — Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland — Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman — Frédéric Thoraval
The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Alan Baumgarten
Best Production Design
WINNER: Mank — Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
The Dig — Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
The Father — Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
News of the World — David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Rebecca — Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Best Costume Design
WINNER: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — Ann Roth
Ammonite — Michael O'Connor
The Dig — Alice Babidge
Emma — Alexandra Byrne
Mank — Trish Summerville
Best Make Up & Hair
WINNER: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
The Dig — Jenny Shircore
Hillbilly Elegy — Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
Mank — Colleen LaBaff, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
Pinocchio — Dalia Colli, Mark Coulier, Francesco Pegoretti
Best Sound
WINNER: Sound Of Metal — Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc
Greyhound — Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman
News of the World — Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
Nomadland — Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder
Soul — Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
Best Special Visual Effects
WINNER: Tenet — Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley
Greyhound — Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt, Whitney Richman
The Midnight Sky — Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Max Solomon, David Watkins
Mulan — Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
The One and Only Ivan — Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones
Best British Short Animation
WINNER: The Owl and the Pussycat — Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf
The Fire Next Time — Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe
The Song of a Lost Boy — Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein
Best British Short Film
WINNER: The Present — Farah Nabulsi
Eyelash — Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Newman
Lizard — Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies
Lucky Break —John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja
Miss Curvy — Ghada Eldemellawy
EE Rising Star Award
WINNER: Bukky Bakray
Conrad Khan
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù
