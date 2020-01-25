Opinion: Australia Is On Fire. Soon The Whole World Will Be.

Australians are incredibly angry right now — at their leaders, at their media, and at themselves. I went home over the holidays and found a country whose biggest cities were under a haze of smoke and whose population was undergoing a reckoning — one that wasn’t just political, but philosophical.

It feels as if the country is finally opening its eyes. Nature has dubbed our bushfire crisis “a wake-up call”, and people are indeed now grappling with fundamental questions: What will the next 50 years look like? The next 100? What will their own lives look like? And just what did they do — or rather not do — to contribute to all this mess?

In Australia, climate change is no longer an abstract problem that future generations will inherit — it’s a problem for those here and now. There’s no going back from this — something environmentalists have warned for decades, but many are only learning now through personal experience. This realization is going to drastically reshape Australia’s political and economic consciousness in the years ahead— especially as younger generations gain more influence.

Since returning to the US last week, friends and strangers keep asking about the fires. Even the surly customs officer who stamped my passport brought them up. But I’ve also been fixated on what it will take for Americans and the rest of the rich world to have their own come-to-Jesus moment? And by that point, will it simply be far too late?

The horrible secret truth about Australians is that we’ve always desperately craved attention from the rest of the world. The little brothers of the West, we yearn for nothing more than your respect. It’s about pride, certainly, but more than that it’s about validation — acknowledgement that we’re not being ignored down here on the far side of the world, that you see us, that we exist.

We can be righteously indignant that international media tend to overlook our successes and scandals — of which there are many — often focusing instead solely on stories about kooky or dangerous animals. That’s when we’re making the news at all, mind you. It took until 2017 (2!0!1!7!) for the New York Times to finally open a bureau in Australia. Even then, they dubbed the country their “next frontier” and described their first reporters there as “pioneers.”

Well, we have your attention, at last.