A Man Was Arrested For An Arson Attack On An LGBTQ Nightclub That Injured 2 People

Lhota, who prosecutors say lives less than half a mile from the club, was arrested on Wednesday.

He is charged with using fire or an explosive to knowingly, intentionally, and maliciously damage or destroy a property used in interstate commerce.

If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of seven years in prison and a maximum term of 40 years of incarceration.

Bar owners Jake Sillen and Claire Bendiner told BuzzFeed News they were extremely relieved to learn of the arrest.

"We've basically been living in hiding for the last two weeks. We didn't know if it was a personal attack," Sillen said. "With him out there, we just didn't feel safe."

They were not aware the attack was allegedly carried out by someone in the neighborhood until BuzzFeed News informed them.

"That's terrifying," Sillen said.

According to a criminal complaint against Lhota that was unsealed on Thursday, security cameras at a nearby gas station captured him filling up his canister less than 15 minutes before the attack.

He was then shown entering Rash at 9:20 p.m., pouring the gas onto the floor, trying unsuccessfully to light a blaze by throwing a lit cigarette onto the floor, and then successfully doing so using a lighter.

A witness across the street then observed a man matching Lhota's description running from the building.

Lhota was said to have taken the "far longer, circuitous route" way home that took 25 minutes, with security cameras in the neighborhood tracking his movements.