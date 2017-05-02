An Army Photographer Took One Final Picture Of The Blast That Killed Her

Spc. Hilda Clayton was killed while documenting a live-fire training exercise in Afghanistan in 2013.

The US Army has released the shocking final picture taken by a combat photographer of the blast in which she lost her life almost four years go.



Spc. Hilda Clayton, 22, was killed while documenting a live-fire training exercise in Afghanistan on July 2, 2013.

Four members of the Afghan National Army, including a local photographer who Clayton was training, also lost their lives when a mortar tube accidentally exploded in the eastern Laghman province.

"Not only did Clayton help document activities aimed at shaping and strengthening the partnership but she also shared in the risk by participating in the effort," read a tribute to the late Army specialist in the latest issue of the Military Review journal, in which the photo was published.



The final pictured taken by the Afghan National Army photographer was also released.