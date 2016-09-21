Anthony Weiner "Sorry" After Report He Sent Lewd Messages To Underage Teen

The Daily Mail reported Weiner sent sexually charged messages to a 15-year-old girl. He says he has been the victim of a hoax.

Disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner apologized Wednesday — and claimed to be the subject of a hoax — after a media outlet reported he had sent lewd messages to a 15-year-old girl.

The teen told the the Daily Mail the two exchanged messages between January and March of this year after she first sent him a private message on Twitter. The pair then used multiple social platforms — including Facebook, Skype, and Confide, an app that deletes messages once viewed — to exchange sexually charged language. The Mail did not identify the girl, citing her age.

In some of the Jan. 24 messages, Weiner, 51, told the teen he woke up "eager," was trying to "[conjure an] image" of her showering, and thought her getting dressed for the gym "[sounded] alluring."

According to the teen, Weiner allegedly used the Confide app to send one particularly explicit message about "[busting] that tight pussy."

The teen told the newspaper the two also had Skype conversations in which Weiner reportedly asked her about masturbation and requested she undress. He also allegedly shared pornographic videos with her.

Weiner and Huma Abedin, a top adviser to Hillary Clinton, announced they were separating last month after the New York Post published photos and messages he sent to another woman.

Child welfare workers opened an investigation into Weiner after one of the pictures showed the congressman’s crotch next to the couple’s young son in bed.