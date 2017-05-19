Anthony Weiner Has Pleaded Guilty In A Teen Sexting Case And Faces Jail Time The disgraced former congressman has agreed to serve jail time for sending lewd messages to a 15-year-old girl. Twitter

Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images Weiner leaves federal court on Friday.

Disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner is facing jail time after pleading guilty in federal court in New York City on Friday in connection with a sexting case involving a teenage girl. As part of a plea agreement, Weiner surrendered to the FBI on Friday morning before pleading guilty to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor. The 52-year-old former New York representative admitted to sending lewd messages to a 15-year-old girl between January and March last year, including sexually explicit images and directions to engage in sexual conduct. "I am guilty, your honor," Weiner told US District Judge Loretta A. Preska before breaking down in tears. By pleading guilty, Weiner agreed to register as a sex offender. Under the plea, he agreed to a possible sentence of 21 to 27 months in prison, but the judge could decide to sentence him to as much as 10 years in jail.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images Weiner on Friday.

Weiner was released on bail pending a sentencing hearing scheduled for Sept. 8. He agreed not to leave New York state before sentencing and has surrendered his passport. As part of a statement he read in court, Weiner said he had "destructive impulses" that had "destroyed [his] life's dream of public service." He said he knew his "obscene communications" were "as morally wrong as [they were] unlawful." "I accept full responsibility for my conduct," he said, crying throughout his statement. "I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse." He also apologized to the teen girl and "to everyone I have hurt."

Jane Rosenberg / AP

After leaving court, Weiner hurriedly entered a black SUV and sped away, avoiding questions from reporters. "Weiner’s conduct was not only reprehensible, but a federal crime, one for which he is now convicted and will be sentenced," said Acting Manhattan US Attorney Joon H. Kim in a statement.

The teenage girl and her father, whom BuzzFeed News interviewed in October, said they have no comment.

The girl first went public with her story in an interview with the Daily Mail in September, sharing messages with the website in which Weiner appeared to tell the teen he woke up “eager,” was trying to “[conjure an] image” of her showering, and thought her getting dressed for the gym “[sounded] alluring.”

The teen also said the two also had Skype conversations in which Weiner reportedly asked her about masturbation and requested she undress. He also allegedly shared pornographic videos with her. Weiner told the website he was "filled with regret and heartbroken," but said he had also been the subject of a hoax. "I have repeatedly demonstrated terrible judgement about the people I have communicated with online and the things I have sent," he said.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images Abedin, Weiner's estranged wife, in November.