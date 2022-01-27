A fan of Jeopardy since childhood, Schneider first auditioned for the show 15 years ago, before finally being selected for the candidate pool in 2020. She admitted to being anxious before her first taping on Sept. 26, believing she could be heading home after just one game. “I’d tried my best to prepare myself for that, but deep down I was scared,” she said. “When would my Jeopardy! run end? The answer might be ‘tomorrow.’ But, of course, it wasn’t.”

Schneider will return to Jeopardy in the fall for the show’s tournament of champions, where she will face off against Matt Amodio, whose 38-game streak earlier this season she surpassed.

While her winnings and fame have been nice, Schneider said her biggest reward has come from the celebration of her identity as a transgender woman. She said she’d been terrified to appear on air at first, believing she’d be ridiculed by the masses for her appearance.

“I always believed that most people would see me as trans people have so often been seen: a freak, a pervert, a man in a dress, a liar, mentally ill,” she said. “And as the days counted down to my episodes airing, I braced myself for the rejection I was sure would come. And then…it just didn’t.”

While there were isolated bigots online (whom she deftly deflected with a viral tweet posted on New Year’s Eve that was dripping with sarcasm), Schneider said she felt proud to have helped the cause of trans media representation. She told the New York Times she purposefully opted not to use a more altered feminine voice while playing, conscious it could slow her down, but also because she wanted to set an example for others. “Trans women watching can see me with my voice as it is and see me being OK with it,” she said.

Schneider is set to receive a special award from GLAAD, the LGBTQ media group. GLAAD director of transgender representation Nick Adams said Schneider’s run allowed families across the country to dazzle at a highly intelligent person who also happens to be transgender. “Thank you for being your smart, charming self and allowing millions of nightly viewers to get to know you,” GLAAD tweeted after Wednesday’s show.

Schneider said her success and acceptance by fans has her feeling, perhaps for the first time in her life, that there is nothing wrong with her identity. “I knew that I was taking on a burden of representation,” she said, “and I will always and forever be proud to say that I’ve done my little part to ease the path for future generations of trans people to live free, open, and happy lives, and that feeling is worth more to me than any financial gain could ever be.”