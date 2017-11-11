Here Are All The Republicans Calling On Roy Moore To Drop Out Of The Alabama Senate Race

Marvin Gentry / Reuters

One woman, Leigh Corfman, told newspaper that in 1979, when she was 14, Moore “took off her shirt and pants and removed his clothes. He touched her over her bra and underpants, she says, and guided her hand to touch him over his underwear.”

The other women said Moore, who is known for his controversial comments against LGBT people and Muslims, tried to date them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18.

Moore has angrily denied the allegations, calling them "fake news" designed to swing the election against him. However, he also said he did not remember whether he had gone on dates with some of the girls. "If we did go on dates, then we did," he said of one woman who claims she was 17 at the time she dated Moore.

On Sunday, Moore threatened to sue the Washington Post over the story containing the allegations, NBC News reported, though he provided no details about when such a suit would be filed.

One poll shows the race is now tied between Moore and Democrat Doug Jones to fill the Senate seat that once belonged to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Many Republicans have said they were seriously troubled by the report, but most have hedged their public statements to say that Moore should step aside "if" the reports are true.