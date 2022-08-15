The Group Behind The Oscars Apologized To The Native American Woman Who Refused Marlon Brando's Award

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has formally apologized to Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American woman who famously took to the Oscars stage in 1973 on behalf of Marlon Brando and refused to accept the Best Actor prize in protest against Hollywood's depictions of Indigenous people.

Littlefeather, now 75, was heckled and subjected to racist abuse from the audience during her speech, recalling later that Western film star John Wayne had to be restrained from rushing the stage to attack her. She said she was essentially blacklisted as an actor after the incident.

"The abuse you endured because of this statement was unwarranted and unjustified," then–academy president David Rubin wrote in a letter to Littlefeather on June 18, which was shared with media on Monday. "The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable. For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged. For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration."