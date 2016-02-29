A Group Of People Rented An Airbnb In Paris And Found A Dead Body

This sounds like the plot of a horror movie.

The woman's body was found near a wooded area at the base of the property in Palaiseau in the southern suburbs of the French capital on Saturday afternoon.

The house had been rented out by people over the weekend to celebrate a party.

"From all the evidence, a criminal act has taken place," prosecutors said in a statement to Le Parisien newspaper.

Bertrand Daillie, deputy prosecutor for the commune of Evry, told France Bleu radio that the body was in an "advanced state of decomposition."

Daillie said the corpse was "surrounded by wooden logs and covered with branches" in an "extremely steep and wooded area."

Clothes and a ring were found on the corpse, but the body was not wearing shoes nor carrying any identifying documents, Agence France-Presse reported.

An autopsy is being carried out to determine the cause of death.

Police are now investigating and have questioned the people who rented the house.