A Bernie Supporter Blasted Clinton While Speaking At A Rally For Her

The college student had to be escorted off the stage.

A college supporter of Bernie Sanders used a speech at a Hillary Clinton rally in Iowa on Saturday to blast the Democratic candidate as someone who is more concerned with billionaires than students.

Kaleb Vanfosson, who identified himself as the president of Iowa State University's "Students for Bernie" club, was among the speakers to address the crowd before the Vermont senator spoke on Saturday.

But instead of backing Clinton like Sanders has done, Vanfosson used his remarks to assail her for her ties to banks.

"She is so trapped in the world of the elite that she has completely forgotten what it's like to be a normal person," he said to a scattering of both boos and cheers.

"She doesn’t care! Voting for the lesser of two evils, there’s no point!" he said.