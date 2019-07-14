A 35-Year-Old YouTuber Died In The UK’s First Fatal Electric Scooter Crash

Emily Hartridge was “a radiant light who always found a reason to laugh,” her friend tweeted.

A popular YouTuber died Friday morning when the electric scooter she was riding collided with a truck in London's Battersea district. Emily Hartridge, 35, became the first reported fatality involving an e-scooter in Britain, where the government is currently reviewing laws and public education campaigns around ridership and scooter companies.

Hartridge’s death was confirmed on Saturday with a post on her official Instagram account. “Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away,” the post said. “We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten. She has touched so many lives it’s hard to imagine things without her.”

Hartridge, known for YouTube videos that racked up millions of views, began posting prolifically to the site seven years ago. She often used the format “10 Reasons Why,” and her video series covered topics from relationships and dating to her sexuality and mental health. Recently, Hartridge had posted several videos opening up about her decision to freeze her eggs.

Hartridge went from YouTube fame to working in British TV, including the series “Sketch My Life” and “Holy Shit I’m 30.” YouTube said it was “deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss” of the British creator. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to all of her loved ones and fans,” the company tweeted on its Creators account.

We're deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of a truly talented British creator, Emily Hartridge. Our thoughts and condolences go out to all of her loved ones and fans.

Other YouTubers tweeted that they were saddened to learn of Hartridge’s death. History buff Greg Jenner called her “funny, kind, and open-hearted” and offered his sympathies to her family. Author Spencer Owen said, “Emily was constantly spreading positivity.” Celebrity host Maude Garrett expressed that she was “struggling to comprehend” her friend’s sudden passing.

I’m really struggling to comprehend the sudden passing of my friend @emilyhartridge. She was a radiant light who always found a reason to laugh. My thoughts are with her friends & family. Hug someone you love today.