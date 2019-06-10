US Customs And Border Protection's Database Of Traveler Photos Was Stolen In A Data Breach

A subcontractor with the US Customs and Border Protection agency has suffered a data breach that has exposed the photos of travelers and vehicles traveling in and out of the United States. The database, which includes passport and visa photos being used in an airport facial recognition program, also includes photos of people’s license plates.

In a Monday statement, the agency said that a copy of its database of traveler photos and license plate images had been "compromised by a malicious cyber-attack."

The database of identifying photos had been transferred to a CBP subcontractor's company network without the US agency's authorization or knowledge, CBP explained. The subcontractor's network was then hacked, though CBP said its own systems had not been compromised.

The cyberattack comes amid the ongoing rollout of CBP's “biometric entry-exit system,” the government initiative to biometrically verify the identities of all travelers crossing US borders. As BuzzFeed News reported earlier this year, CBP is scrambling to implement the initiative with the goal of using facial recognition technology on “100 percent of all international passengers,” including American citizens, in the top 20 US airports by 2021. And it is doing so in the absence of proper vetting, regulatory safeguards, and what privacy advocates say is in defiance of the law, BuzzFeed News found.

In May, The Register reported that Perceptics, the maker of vehicle license plate readers used by the US government and cities to identify and track citizens, was hacked, and its files were dumped online. CBP did not respond to questions from BuzzFeed News asking whether the breach the US agency announced today and the Perceptics hack are related.

Perceptics did not immediately respond to a request for comment.