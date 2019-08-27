Massachusetts Democrats Might Have A Nasty Primary Fight Ahead. What’s Ayanna Pressley Going To Do?

WASHINGTON — By the end of 2021, who will be the two senators from Massachusetts?

Currently standing on the sidelines: Rep. Ayanna Pressley, 45, less than a year removed from her own primary challenge to an incumbent Democrat — vaulting her into national politics and progressive heroism alongside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

It could be a messy two years in one of the bluest states in the country, home to a strong class of young Democrats. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, 38, said this week he is considering challenging Sen. Ed Markey, 73, who’s already announced his reelection campaign, which Sen. Elizabeth Warren has endorsed as she herself runs for president. Should Warren win the Democratic nomination and the presidency, Gov. Charlie Baker, a moderate Republican, would appoint a replacement — but only until the next special election.

Unlike the prospective primary challenges that animate intra-party debates, Kennedy isn’t really talking about an outsider, lefty challenge to an establishment incumbent. It’d more of a generational campaign. “This isn’t a decision I’m approaching lightly and — to be completely candid — I wasn’t expecting to share my thoughts so soon,” he wrote on Facebook on Monday, adding, “I hear the folks who say I should wait my turn, but with due respect — I’m not sure this is a moment for waiting.”

Pressley herself ran for Congress last year on a nearly identical message: “Change Can’t Wait.”

She hasn’t said anything about what the future holds for her in Massachusetts and whether she might endorse in the race, or even run herself — this time or if Warren’s seat were to open up. (She declined an interview through a spokesperson.)

Multiple Democratic operatives who are Pressley fans and who spoke with BuzzFeed News repeated a similar refrain about Kennedy that depended on Warren’s success in the 2020 primary.

In their telling of the narrative, Kennedy is now seeking to challenge Markey, because if Warren wins the nomination, her seat would ultimately become more competitive and possibly feature another very strong candidate like Pressley. (Of course, if Warren loses, the window for younger Democrats could close until she or Markey leave the Senate.)

Said one Democratic strategist who knows them both, “A lot of the people who love Ayanna love Joe, and the people who love Joe love Ayanna.



“That’s just our reality.”

Some Democrats, especially black Democrats, are a little frustrated that Pressley’s name hasn’t come up more as a primary challenger now, rather than later — or are even hopeful she could move herself into the mix.