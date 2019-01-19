Kirsten Gillibrand's First Iowa Endorsement Is Inspired By Her Call For Al Franken's Resignation

DES MOINES, Iowa — The chair of the Stonewall Caucus of the Iowa Democratic Party told BuzzFeed News that she is endorsing Kirsten Gillibrand for president, citing the New York senator’s emergence as perhaps the most prominent political figure speaking out against sexual harassment.



The endorsement from Kyla Paterson, a Jewish transgender woman and activist from Iowa City who spoke about inclusion at Saturday’s Women's March in Des Moines, is Gillibrand’s first in this early-voting state. Paterson said in an interview with BuzzFeed News that she was inspired by how Gillibrand handled herself after the negative reaction some members of her own party had to her decision to call on former Sen. Al Franken to resign after multiple accusations of sexual harassment were levied against him. As a candidate for president, Gillibrand has defended that decision and called those accusations “credible.”

“People said it was an opportunistic thing, it’s not,” Paterson said of Gillibrand's Franken criticism. “Either she was going to stand with the rest of the party or she was going to stand on principle. And she stood on principle.”

Paterson publicly endorsed Gillibrand at a press event with the senator at a brewery event Saturday night.

Gillibrand, in her own speech to the Iowa Women's March, contrasted a rousing oratorical style with a quieter, more intimate one that drew her audience in. She declared that “now is our time” as she rebuked all forms of hatred she said was dividing the country. She said, like she did at the launch of her campaign earlier in the week, that she believed that Donald Trump was tearing apart the social fabric of the country.

Gillibrand's decision to speak at the march Saturday comes as the national Women's March organization has been the center of allegations of anti-Semitism, which has left most Democrats looking at 2020 keeping the march at a distance.

She took those allegations on directly. "We know there is no room for anti-Semitism in our movement," she said in the speech.

