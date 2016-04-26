How Donna Edwards Endeared Herself To Black Baltimore Activists

For her candidacy to work in Baltimore, Edwards sought and got the support of several of the city's most prominent racial justice advocates — by being herself.

WASHINGTON — Donna Edwards wanted to get straight to the point.



Inside her Baltimore campaign office last month, Edwards met with local activists from black-led racial justice organizations. They had led protests following the death of Freddie Gray,. Her plan was as simple as the subject was complex: to hear from the activists directly. About the problems. About the solutions. And about places where, as their representative in the United States Senate, she could place resources to help them get things done.

For the activists, her approach was refreshing.

There is no public record of the meeting between the activists and Edwards on her campaign’s social media channels or her campaign's public schedule. A spokesperson from the Edwards campaign, citing an agreement not to disclose details of the meeting with the press, declined to discuss the gathering in any detail. But at a tense moment in politics and activism, Edwards, herself an activist, has taken her roots to the streets in Baltimore, endearing herself and her candidacy to young activists.

“That was the first time in the work I’ve done that an elected official talked directly to us about supporting us in tangible ways, instead of just tweeting about it,” said Adam Jackson, the CEO of Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle (LBS) Baltimore in an interview.

Jackson and other activists said Edwards has become an ally in her short time as a candidate. The state of Maryland, is a third black and brown — and the activists say the community deserves a person in the Senate who can speak directly to their concerns about high unemployment, poverty, and reentry for ex-felons.

For her part, Edwards told BuzzFeed News the interaction with young Baltimore activists helped her become a better candidate. (She's also hoping the traction she's gained will propel her to a surprise victory in Tuesday’s Democratic Senate primary against Rep. Chris Van Hollen.)

“I learned so much from that and it really has helped informed the way that I think and talk about Baltimore and the role of a U.S. senator in trying to help some of those solutions. It was incredibly helpful to me,” said Edwards, recalling the meeting in a recent interview with BuzzFeed News. “Some of the leaders that I've met identify with me and I identify with them. That's how I started.”

In 1994, as executive director of the National Network to End Domestic Violence, Edwards pushed for the Violence Against Women Act of 1994.

Activists describe her as someone doesn't come off as if she's trying too hard to curry favor or impress by talking about complex policy — the conversation usually involves more talk about partnerships.

The other big thing they like? She’s not supported by the Democratic establishment in Maryland. Edwards likes to tout the times she's broken with the Democratic Party over redistricting, which the activists argue dilutes political power in Maryland.

"She was one of the only politicians speaking directly speaking to that," said Dayvon Love, LBS' director of public policy, recalling a 2015 meeting with the congresswoman. “No Democrat was speaking on those issues."

“My goal from the beginning of this campaign was to quietly go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, leader by leader and getting to know people. That's not the kind of thing that makes headlines but it's the way I do my work," Edwards said. "I'm so grateful that so many in the community who are active and care a it neighborhoods and about the city have opened themselves up to me and embraced me."