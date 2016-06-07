Clinton Campaign Hires Veteran As Deputy Foreign Policy Adviser

Bishop Garrison comes to the Clinton campaign from the Department of Homeland Security.

WASHINGTON — Hillary Clinton has hired Bishop Garrison, a former Defense Department and Homeland Security official, as deputy foreign policy adviser, a campaign aide told BuzzFeed News.

Garrison, an Obama 2012 veteran, will report to the campaign's foreign policy adviser Laura Rosenberger, a former high-ranking State Department official.

Garrison comes to the Clinton campaign from Homeland Security, where he was executive director of the Science and Technology Advisory Committee.