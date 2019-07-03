 Skip To Content
What Color Are These Crocs?

Fans of The Dress will want to take this quiz.

By Dan Vergano

Posted on July 3, 2019, at 9:42 a.m. ET

Remember The Dress?

Source: Cecilia Bleasdale

Some saw it as black and blue, while others saw it as white and gold. Hilarity ensued, friendships ended, and the internet broke. Good times.

A team of New York University scientists think they know how to re-create the optical illusion behind that drama. But they need your help.

NYU

  1. What color are these Crocs?

There's no right answer...but some are more right than others.

Now here comes the science part.

  1. When you saw the Crocs, did you think the socks were white?

    When you saw the Crocs, did you think the socks were white?

  1. How often do people around you — including you — wear the kind of sock in the image?

    How often do people around you — including you — wear the kind of sock in the image?

Thanks! We'll have an explanation for this effect soon — and tell you if the numbers the science team predicted match the results.

