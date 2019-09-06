The Vaping Lung Illness Has Now Broken Out In At Least 33 States

Daniel Becerril / Reuters

A nationwide epidemic of severe lung injuries tied to vaping now encompasses 450 reported cases, and at least three deaths, in 33 states, federal health officials reported on Friday. “While this investigation is ongoing, people should consider not using using e-cigarettes,” said CDC’s Dana Meaney-Delman in a briefing on the outbreak. A “chemical agent” in vaping liquids is seen as the most likely culprit in the cases, she suggested, responsible for causing the lung injuries. Indiana’s public health agency announced a third death in the outbreak on Friday morning, of an adult, and the Oregon Health Authority announced the second one on Wednesday. The patient in Oregon died in July after vaping “cannabis purchased from a cannabis dispensary,” according to the state agency. The first death reported in the outbreak was announced last month by Illinois health officials, and a fourth suspected death is now under investigation, according to federal health officials. The fast-moving outbreak also led Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to ban flavored e-cigarettes this week.

Federal health officials said that no one ingredient in over 100 vaping liquids tested stands out definitively as the culprit for the cases. On Thursday, the New York Department of Health reported that Vitamin E acetate, an oily chemical found in some foods and lotions, was “now a key focus” of its investigation of cases after it turned up in at least one vape liquid that each of 34 patients seen by the agency has used. That investigation has been linked to the FDA’s testing efforts, with Meaney-Delman cautioning that multiple ingredients vaporized in e-cigarettes may bear some responsibility for the lung injuries.

@ShannonYoung413 Update: FDA not ready to say vitamin E. "No one substance, including Vitamin E acetate, has been identified in all of the samples tested," a spokesperson said. "Importantly, identifying any compounds that are present in the samples will be one piece of the puzzle."