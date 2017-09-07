Hurricane Floodwaters Are Headed For Trump's Mar-A-Lago

Evacuations are staged by zone, starting with Zone A and coastal barrier islands, where many Trump properties stand.

Several of Donald Trump's properties, including the "winter White House" Mar-a-Lago, are in the evacuation zones ordered ahead of Hurricane Irma, now expected to make landfall in the mainland US on Sunday morning.



Hurricane Irma is forecast to hit southern Florida as a Category 4 storm with 145 mph winds, promising an extreme, "life-threatening" storm surge threat to the entire southern tip of Florida, according to the National Weather Service.

"Evacuees should move as soon as possible to the homes of friends or family who live outside of evacuation areas," Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in the mandatory order for homes closest to the coast in the county of 2.7 million people. Nearby Brevard County and Palm Beach followed suit on Thursday morning.

Evacuations are staged by flood "zone," starting with Zone A and coastal barrier islands, where many Trump properties stand. Among the places now under the order are at least four Trump properties: Trump Grande, Trump Towers, Trump Hollywood, and Mar-a-Lago.