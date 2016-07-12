eBay Just Nixxed Its Human Skull Market

After a BuzzFeed News inquiry, the online auction giant said it would stop sales of human skulls.

As recently as last week, you could browse the online auction giant eBay for “genuine” or “authentic” human skulls.

Of the two dozen listings that were live last Thursday, most were marketed as tools for medical study, with anatomical markings or springs to illustrate jaw motion, for example. Three were sold simply as creepy curios.

Sales of human skulls, spines, and other bones have faced criticism on eBay since 2004. But late on Friday, after receiving an inquiry from BuzzFeed News, the site abruptly issued a ban.

“Going forward, all such items will be prohibited from being bought or sold on eBay,” spokesperson Ryan Moore told BuzzFeed News by email, adding that the change is the result of “regular, ongoing review of eBay policies.” All human body parts are now prohibited for sale according to the new policy, except for human hair used in wigs.

BuzzFeed News was asking about an upcoming Journal of Forensic Sciences analysis of 454 human skulls listed for sale on eBay over seven months in 2012 and 2013. The authors of the study, Christine Halling and Ryan Seidemann of the Louisiana Department of Justice, found that skulls were being sold from at least 24 U.S. states that have laws prohibiting sales of human remains.

The opening bid for a skull averaged $648.63, but went as high as $5,500, the study found. Skulls marked with anatomical notations for medical school student memorization garnered the highest bids, over muddy or stained ones that apparently came from archeological sites or perhaps coroner’s shelves. Almost 90% of the skulls were teaching specimens.