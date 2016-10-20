8 Ways Trump's VP Pick Made Indiana An Extreme Anti-Abortion State

While governor of Indiana, VP candidate Mike Pence banned abortions of fetuses with genetic diseases, forced ultrasounds on women, and required funeral homes to bury or cremate fetal remains.

The long-running US debate over abortion took center stage in Wednesday night’s presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Trump disagreed with Clinton over Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court case that made abortion legal nationwide, saying he would seat justices who would overturn the law. “I am pro-life, and I will be appointing pro-life judges,” Trump said.

Trump’s views on abortion mirror those of his vice presidential running mate, Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana, who has made his state a leader in laws aimed at restricting abortion.

“Indiana has become a bit of a bellwether state on abortion, a little more extreme than other states in pursuing restrictive laws,” state law analyst Elizabeth Nash of the Guttmacher Institute, which tracks abortion laws, told BuzzFeed News. And other states, she added, have modeled their own anti-abortion laws after Indiana’s example.

At the vice presidential debate two weeks ago, Pence justified his stances with a Biblical argument made widely in anti-abortion circles. “I would tell you that, for me, the sanctity of life proceeds out of the belief, that ancient principle, that where God says before you were formed in the womb, I knew you.”

His debate performance may have underplayed his pathbreaking role in the U.S. anti-abortion movement, Nash added. On Pence’s watch, Indiana passed six laws to restrict abortions.

About 7 in 10 evangelical voters — historically strong anti-abortion voters — support Trump, according to an Associated Press poll. And that’s no doubt partly because of his running mate’s record on social issues, including his 2015 “religious freedom” bill that would have allowed business to discriminate against LGBT people (until he backtracked), and his long record against abortion.

“Gov. Pence is devoted to protecting the unborn and their mothers,” Indiana Right to Life President Mike Fichter told the anti-abortion news outlet Life News, when Trump picked him for the vice presidential slot in July. “Even before becoming the state’s top executive, Gov. Pence demonstrated his willingness to fight for the protection of life in a meaningful way.”

