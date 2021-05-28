The Overdose Crisis Got Way Worse During The Pandemic. We'll Need To Take Much More Drastic Steps To Stop It.

Trump opposed safe injection sites and other controversial measures to help stop overdose deaths. It’s not clear if Biden will go far enough either.

Essentially, every worrisome trend in the overdose crisis — more potent drugs, more mixed use of stimulants with opioids, and staggering numbers of deaths — has intensified during the pandemic. In an overview study released on Thursday, epidemiologist Daniel Ciccarone of the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine, concludes a “fourth wave” of illicit drug use has arrived nationwide. While earlier waves of the overdose epidemic started with the overprescription of opioid pain pills to mostly white populations in rural states, this latest one has moved into Black and Latinx communities. This fourth wave is marked by fentanyl sold as heroin, or mixed with stimulants like meth or cocaine. “Fentanyl is the problem,” said Ciccarone. Made in labs, and some 30 to 40 times more potent by weight than heroin, fentanyl is now linked to 3 out of 5 overdose deaths in the CDC data for 2020. The movement of the drug out of the Northeast and Midwest and into other illicit drug markets is likely the largest recent driver of the increase in people dying from overdoses. Easier to smuggle because less is needed per hit sold on the street, the economics made the drug even more attractive to criminal cartels during pandemic restrictions on US–Mexico border crossings, from which much of the illicit fentanyl and methamphetamine sold in the US originates. At the same time, overdose deaths linked to cocaine and methamphetamine, the latter once rare, now exceed those from pain pills or heroin. “Meth is the new ‘it’ drug,” Ciccarone said, noting the higher-potency doses of the drug now sold on the street. Mixed use of drugs, depressants with stimulants, also seems to have risen, worsening a prepandemic trend. “We will be researching the reasons why for years,” Ciccarone said. The continued increase in overdose deaths is particularly disappointing because of what looked like signs of a turnaround in 2018, James Carroll, head of the Office of National Drug Control Policy in the Trump administration, told BuzzFeed News in April. That year saw US life expectancy stop declining for the first time in three years. It was also the first year in 28 years that saw a decline in overdose deaths, by 4%. “Things were working,” said Carroll, who is now working with Students Against Destructive Decisions, or SADD. “We had more money going to prevention than ever before. We had more money that went to treatment for those suffering from the disease of addiction than ever before, and seizures were at an all-time high. And then the pandemic hit.” In retrospect, the 2018 decline in overdose deaths now looks more due to the removal of carfentanil, an unbelievably dangerous opioid roughly 100 times more potent than fentanyl that was linked to outbreaks of overdose deaths in cities like Dayton, Ohio, said health policy expert Hawre Jalal of the University of Pittsburgh. Harm Reduction Ohio has concluded the Dayton outbreak was tied to carfentanil in cocaine, based on drug seizure data.

