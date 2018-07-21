A Drug Company Offered An Overdose-Reversing Drug To Schools. Most Said No, Thanks.

Some schools might have been reluctant to take advantage of the company’s offer because of backlash from parents, experts say.

When offered free samples of the overdose-reversing drug Narcan, only about 1 in 14 high schools or colleges nationwide took advantage of the offer, the drug’s manufacturer reports.

Opioids such as painkillers, heroin, and fentanyl killed about 48,000 people nationwide last year through fatal overdoses, according to preliminary federal data. A drug called naloxone can reverse an overdose if given within minutes, and is estimated to have saved tens of thousands of lives every year.

Starting in 2016, Adapt Pharma Inc. of Radnor, Pennsylvania, offered to give away four doses of Narcan, its nasal spray version of naloxone, to some 16,000 high schools and colleges nationwide. Only around 1,100 schools — just 7% — accepted the offer.

Some schools might have been reluctant to take advantage of the company’s offer because of backlash from parents, experts say.

“There is a great deal of stigma still around Narcan distribution and use in schools,” addiction nursing expert Dorothy Moore of San Jose State University told BuzzFeed News. (Moore was not involved in Adapt’s project.) There is a mistaken belief in some quarters that having an overdose-reversing drug available would make kids think that it’s no problem to overdose because, she said, “someone will revive you.”

A company analysis shows acceptance of Adapt’s offer came mostly in East Coast states, along with Pennsylvania and Kentucky, all hit hard by overdoses. “But there is still opportunity to get it where it could do more good,” Thom Duddy, a spokesperson at Adapt Pharma, told BuzzFeed News.

Narcan sells for $130 wholesale, and Adapt has faced criticism for its prices, along with other naloxone makers such as an auto injector version made by Kaleo Inc. that sells for $4,500 for two doses. Naloxone prescriptions only modestly increased — from 2.8 million to 3.2 million — between 2009 and 2015, leading the New England Journal of Medicine to call for making the drug an over-the-counter medicine.