The Surgeon General Just Called For Making An Overdose-Reversing Drug Available To Everyone

ATLANTA — US Surgeon General Jerome Adams will on Thursday issue a nationwide advisory — the first from his office in 13 years — for more people to get access to and training for the overdose-reversing drug naloxone.



“Be prepared. Get naloxone. Save a life,” the advisory states.

Adams will unveil the message here at the National Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit, a meeting of public health experts and law enforcement officials all grappling with an epidemic of fatal overdoses across the country that killed more than 63,000 people in 2016.

Often called “the nation’s doctor,” the surgeon general has traditionally served as a voice from the bully pulpit for public health warnings, with advisories serving as signposts to the public and doctors, affecting both treatment and insurance reimbursements.

“I think it will help,” Tennessee health commissioner John Dreyzehner told BuzzFeed News. “I expect the surgeon general’s advisory will help both directly prevent deaths from overdose as well as help prevent people from getting involved with these very dangerous drugs in the first place.”

The epidemic is largely driven by opioids — painkillers, heroin, and fentanyl — whose breath-stopping effects are reversed by the prescription drug naloxone. Public health experts around the country have pushed for more drug users, their families, and first responders to get access to naloxone, a move now formally endorsed by the surgeon general.



“Naloxone isn’t perfect, but it is a life-saving drug,” Adams told BuzzFeed News in an interview on Wednesday. Roughly half of overdoses are happening at home, which means family members trained to use naloxone can save lives and avert tragedies, he said.

Adams was the public health commissioner for Indiana during an HIV outbreak tied to heroin use in 2015, and was an influential advocate for needle exchange programs. He has also spoken about his own family’s struggle with the drug crisis, with his younger brother in prison. “I took my two sons, 12 and 13, to see him. You can imagine it made an impression,” Adams said.