A study about the dangers of mountaintop coal mining has been suspended by the Trump administration. “It looks like it’s just an attempt to stop it forever,” one expert said.

Count one more thing buried under the rubble of mountaintop coal mining — a high-profile study of its dangers, halted this summer by the Trump administration and now apparently in permanent limbo.

In August, the Department of Interior told the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) to stop work on the $1 million safety study, saying it was starting a review of grants “in excess of $100,000.” The study was already halfway completed.

Now some in Congress are asking questions, but the halt is still in effect, according to the agency.

“​It's an ongoing process. We have nothing new to announce at this time,” Interior Department public affairs official Heather Swift told BuzzFeed News, in response to a request for an update on any progress made by the review.

Only about 3% of US coal now comes from mountaintop mining, which grew popular after clean air regulations placed a premium on low-sulfur coal in the ’90s. Mountaintop mining blasts dirt and rock off mountains to expose that coal, filling valleys below with up to hundreds of feet of refuse and mine tailings.

Originally requested under the Obama administration, the NASEM study was meant to settle unresolved questions about the safety of mountaintop mining, and what research should be funded to answer health questions, left over from a National Institutes of Environmental Health Sciences review of almost 100 studies. The science academy is the go-to place for settling politically charged health and science questions that politicians don’t want to touch. Halts to its ongoing studies don’t happen very often. “It’s not unprecedented, but it’s rare,” William Kearney, executive director of the office of news and public information at NASEM, told BuzzFeed News.

“It looks like it’s just an attempt to stop it forever,” Michael Shawn Hendryx, an environmental health professor at Indiana University, told BuzzFeed News. Hendryx testified before a NASEM study panel in March. “Originally, I worried the study itself was a way to put off telling people that mountaintop mining was dangerous,” he said. “But it must have worried somebody.”

The Trump administration’s hobbling of the NASEM study is one of several changes that have relaxed government oversight of coal, one of the president’s campaign promises. The Interior Department lifted a moratorium on new coal mining on federal lands in March, for example. In October, the Environmental Protection Agency announced a repeal of a clean power plan that would have favored solar power over keeping coal plants burning. And in February, President Trump signed a repeal of a clean stream rule that raised the prospects of a mountaintop mining revival.

