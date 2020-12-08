Workers at the US Embassy in Havana leave the building on Sept. 29, 2017, after the State Department announced that it was withdrawing all nonessential personnel from the embassy.

A microwave attack is the “most plausible” explanation for an outbreak of mysterious injuries that dozens of US diplomats in Cuba reported three years ago, a long-awaited study released over the weekend concluded.



But scientists who collaborated on the National Academies of Sciences report, commissioned by the US State Department, say that the finding about possible microwave attacks is far from conclusive. Outside experts on microwaves and the mysterious “Havana syndrome,” meanwhile, dismissed it as implausible. One scientist dubbed it “science fiction.”

“In many ways, what we are saying is the US government needs to take this on in a more deliberate and comprehensive manner,” said panel chair David Relman, an infectious disease expert at Stanford. “What is needed is an all-of-government effort to not just study what happened but to anticipate what the future holds.”

The State Department praised the release, saying in a statement released to BuzzFeed News that the report “can add to the data and analyses that may help us come to an eventual conclusion as to what transpired.”

The statement added, “Among a number of conclusions, the report notes that the ‘constellation of signs and symptoms’ is consistent with the effects of pulsed radio frequency energy. We would note that ‘consistent with’ is a term of art in medicine and science that allows plausibility but does not assign cause.”

Roughly 35 diplomats reported the mysterious injuries starting in late 2016, marring US diplomatic relations with Cuba for much of the Trump administration.

In 2017, the State Department first publicized concerns about US Embassy personnel in Havana who had reported hearing loud noises and then experiencing symptoms including ear pain, headaches, and head pressure. Early news reports cited sonic weapons as the cause, triggering deafness, inner ear damage, and a concussion-like syndrome of brain damage — all dismissed by the new NAS report — which Rex Tillerson, then the head of the State Department, called “health attacks” on the diplomats and their families.



Other theories circulated suggesting that the mysterious illnesses were caused by cricket noises triggering mass hysteria or Russian spies somehow zapping diplomats. In 2019, the State Department asked the NAS to review the illnesses with the limited information available and with an emphasis on advising how to collect medical information for any future clusters of cases. The panel met three times in the last year, hearing from medical teams who had treated or examined some affected patients; it also reviewed reports by the CDC and the National Institutes of Health and heard testimony from eight patients in closed sessions.

But the panel was hamstrung by a lack of information about the people involved, the report said, because of security and medical privacy laws. The medical testing data provided was not thorough enough, since it was collected to help treat the patients rather than investigate an outbreak of injuries.

“We didn't have information about individual people, including who was first affected, who was later affected, what their connections were,” said panel member Jeffrey Staab, a professor of psychiatry at the Mayo Clinic. Given those limits, the panel focused on the acute, immediate symptoms reported among the diplomats in Havana — loud sounds, pressure, vibrations, ear pain, and headaches — as most distinctive and informative about the possible explanations. The panel also excluded recent reports of similar injuries in Canadian tourists and US diplomats in China.

“There are real holes in the information,” Staab said. “Even if we had all the security clearances to see everything about everyone, there would be holes in the information.”

Those same limits constrained what the scientists could say were plausible explanations for the injuries, panel members told BuzzFeed News. A theory that the mysterious illness was caused by an infectious disease, such as the Zika virus, was deemed “highly unlikely” — and a more recent explanation that the outbreak was caused by pesticide poisoning was determined to be “not likely,” though the scientists pointed out that no blood samples remained from the patients to thoroughly rule it out.